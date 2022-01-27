Unemployment Rates Down for the Ninth Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in Most Metro Areas
SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in December for the ninth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in thirteen metro areas and down in one.
"We are pleased to see continued positive economic trends across Illinois," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "The Pritzker administration and IDES are committed to sustaining this growth, and connecting employers and job seekers across all sectors of the state's economy."
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+5.9%, +3,300), the Kankakee MSA (+5.7%, +2,400), and the Rockford MSA (+4.8%, +6,600). Jobs were down in the Bloomington MSA (-0.7%, -600). The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality and Other Services (thirteen areas each); Government (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade and Transportation, Warehousing and Public Utilities (eleven areas each); Manufacturing, Professional and Business Services, and Education and Health Services (ten areas each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-4.2 points to 4.5%), the Decatur MSA (-3.5 points to 5.7%) and the Springfield MSA (-3.4 points to 3.9%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the second straight month.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
|
Metropolitan Area
|
December 2021*
|
December 2020**
|
Over-the-Year Change
|
Bloomington
|
3.3%
|
5.9%
|
-2.6
|
Carbondale-Marion
|
3.8%
|
6.1%
|
-2.3
|
Champaign-Urbana
|
3.2%
|
5.6%
|
-2.4
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
|
4.5%
|
8.7%
|
-4.2
|
Danville
|
4.6%
|
7.3%
|
-2.7
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
|
3.7%
|
6.1%
|
-2.4
|
Decatur
|
5.7%
|
9.2%
|
-3.5
|
Elgin
|
4.4%
|
7.3%
|
-2.9
|
Kankakee
|
4.9%
|
7.5%
|
-2.6
|
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
|
3.7%
|
6.5%
|
-2.8
|
Peoria
|
4.4%
|
7.4%
|
-3.0
|
Rockford
|
6.3%
|
8.2%
|
-1.9
|
Springfield
|
3.9%
|
7.3%
|
-3.4
|
St. Louis (IL-Section)
|
3.5%
|
6.1%
|
-2.6
|
Illinois Statewide
|
4.3%
|
7.9%
|
-3.6
|
* Preliminary I ** Revised
|
|
|
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - December 2021
|
Metropolitan Area
|
December
|
December
|
Over-the-Year
|
|
2021*
|
2020**
|
Change
|
Bloomington MSA
|
87,300
|
87,900
|
-600
|
Carbondale-Marion MSA
|
59,100
|
55,800
|
3,300
|
Champaign-Urbana MSA
|
119,500
|
115,100
|
4,400
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
|
3,654,900
|
3,490,900
|
164,000
|
Danville MSA
|
26,800
|
26,100
|
700
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
|
182,000
|
175,800
|
6,200
|
Decatur MSA
|
48,400
|
46,600
|
1,800
|
Elgin Metro Division
|
248,300
|
238,800
|
9,500
|
Kankakee MSA
|
44,400
|
42,000
|
2,400
|
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
|
409,400
|
395,700
|
13,700
|
Peoria MSA
|
164,600
|
159,000
|
5,600
|
Rockford MSA
|
145,200
|
138,600
|
6,600
|
Springfield MSA
|
103,900
|
100,900
|
3,000
|
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
|
234,200
|
231,100
|
3,100
|
Illinois Statewide
|
5,937,000
|
5,675,100
|
261,900
|
*Preliminary | **Revised
|
|
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas
|
Labor Market Area
|
Dec 2021
|
Dec 2020
|
Over the Year Change
|
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division
|
Cook County
|
5.0 %
|
9.4 %
|
-4.4
|
DuPage County
|
3.0 %
|
6.7 %
|
-3.7
|
Grundy County
|
3.9 %
|
7.1 %
|
-3.2
|
Kendall County
|
3.3 %
|
6.8 %
|
-3.5
|
McHenry County
|
3.3 %
|
6.9 %
|
-3.6
|
Will County
|
4.1 %
|
7.9 %
|
-3.8
|
Elgin, IL Metro Division
|
|
|
|
DeKalb County
|
4.1 %
|
6.6 %
|
-2.5
|
Kane County
|
4.4 %
|
7.5 %
|
-3.1
|
Lake & Kenosha, IL-WI Metro Division
|
|
Lake County (IL)
|
4.0 %
|
7.0 %
|
-3.0
|
Kankakee, IL MSA
|
|
|
|
Kankakee County
|
4.9 %
|
7.5 %
|
-2.6
|
Cities
|
|
|
|
Aurora City
|
3.9 %
|
7.2 %
|
-3.3
|
Chicago City
|
5.4 %
|
10.1 %
|
-4.7
|
Elgin City
|
6.7 %
|
9.2 %
|
-2.5
|
Joliet City
|
5.6 %
|
9.4 %
|
-3.8
|
Kankakee City
|
8.0 %
|
11.5 %
|
-3.5
|
Naperville City
|
2.4 %
|
6.4 %
|
-4.0
* Unemployment rates for cities with total population of 25,000 or more can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/lmi/Pages/Local_Area_Unemployment_Statistics.aspx
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.5 percent in December 2021 from 8.7 percent in December 2020. The last time the December rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.1 percent.
Total nonfarm employment increased +164,000 compared to December 2020. The Information (-600), Retail Trade (-300), and Financial Activities (-200) sectors recorded employment declines compared to one year ago. Leisure-Hospitality (+75,400), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+30,900), and Professional-Business Services (+25,400) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year.
Elgin, IL Metro Division
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.4 percent in December 2021 from 7.3 percent in December 2020. The last time the December rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.8 percent.
Total nonfarm employment increased +9,500 compared to December 2020. The Educational-Health Services (-300) and Construction (-200) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago. Leisure-Hospitality (+3,300), Government (+1,800), Retail Trade (+1,700), and Professional-Business Services (+1,000) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year.
Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.7 percent in December 2021 from 6.5 percent in December 2020. The last time the December rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.5 percent. Total nonfarm employment increased +13,700 compared to December 2020. The Educational and Health Services (-1,000) sector recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago. Leisure-Hospitality (+6,400), Government (+2,800), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+2,100), and Manufacturing (+2,100) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year.
Kankakee, IL MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.9 percent in December 2021 from 7.5 percent in December 2020. The last time the December rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 4.7 percent. Total nonfarm employment increased +2,400 compared to December 2020. The Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-100) sector recorded employment declines compared to one year ago. The Professional-Business Services (+600), Manufacturing (+500), Government (+400), and Leisure-Hospitality (+400) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year.
Note: Monthly 2020 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2021, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.