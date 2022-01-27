Submit Release
Unemployment Rates Down for the Ninth Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in Most Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in December for the ninth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in thirteen metro areas and down in one.

"We are pleased to see continued positive economic trends across Illinois," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar.  "The Pritzker administration and IDES are committed to sustaining this growth, and connecting employers and job seekers across all sectors of the state's economy."

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+5.9%, +3,300), the Kankakee MSA (+5.7%, +2,400), and the Rockford MSA (+4.8%, +6,600). Jobs were down in the Bloomington MSA (-0.7%, -600). The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality and Other Services (thirteen areas each); Government (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade and Transportation, Warehousing and Public Utilities (eleven areas each); Manufacturing, Professional and Business Services, and Education and Health Services (ten areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-4.2 points to 4.5%), the Decatur MSA   (-3.5 points to 5.7%) and the Springfield MSA (-3.4 points to 3.9%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the second straight month.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

December 2021*

December 2020**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.3%

5.9%

-2.6

Carbondale-Marion

3.8%

6.1%

-2.3

Champaign-Urbana

3.2%

5.6%

-2.4

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.5%

8.7%

-4.2

Danville

4.6%

7.3%

-2.7

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.7%

6.1%

-2.4

Decatur

5.7%

9.2%

-3.5

Elgin

4.4%

7.3%

-2.9

Kankakee

4.9%

7.5%

-2.6

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

3.7%

6.5%

-2.8

Peoria

4.4%

7.4%

-3.0

Rockford

6.3%

8.2%

-1.9

Springfield

3.9%

7.3%

-3.4

St. Louis (IL-Section)

3.5%

6.1%

-2.6

Illinois Statewide

4.3%

7.9%

-3.6

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - December 2021

Metropolitan Area

December

December

Over-the-Year

 

2021*

2020**

Change

Bloomington MSA

87,300

87,900

-600

Carbondale-Marion MSA

59,100

55,800

3,300

Champaign-Urbana MSA

119,500

115,100

4,400

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,654,900

3,490,900

164,000

Danville MSA

26,800

26,100

700

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

182,000

175,800

6,200

Decatur MSA

48,400

46,600

1,800

Elgin Metro Division

248,300

238,800

9,500

Kankakee MSA

44,400

42,000

2,400

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

409,400

395,700

13,700

Peoria MSA

164,600

159,000

5,600

Rockford MSA

145,200

138,600

6,600

Springfield MSA

103,900

100,900

3,000

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

234,200

231,100

3,100

Illinois Statewide

5,937,000

5,675,100

261,900

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Dec 2021

Dec 2020

Over the Year Change

 

  
   

Champaign-Urbana MSA

 

 

    

Champaign County

3.2 %

5.7 %

-2.5

    

Ford County

3.1 %

5.3 %

-2.2

    

Piatt County

2.8 %

4.8 %

-2.0

    

Danville MSA

 

 

 

    

Vermilion County

4.6 %

7.3 %

-2.7

    

Cities

 

 

 

    

Champaign City

2.9 %

5.8 %

-2.9

    

Urbana City

3.1 %

5.5 %

-2.4

    

Danville City

4.8 %

9.1 %

-4.3

    

Counties

 

 

 

    

Clark County

3.7 %

5.5 %

-1.8

    

Coles County

3.6 %

6.2 %

-2.6

    

Cook County

5.0 %

9.4 %

-4.4

    

De Witt County

3.8 %

6.5 %

-2.7

    

Douglas County

2.6 %

4.4 %

-1.8

    

Edgar County

3.0 %

4.7 %

-1.7

    

Iroquois County

3.7 %

5.5 %

-1.8

    

McLean County

3.3 %

5.8 %

-2.5

    

Macon County

5.7 %

9.2 %

-3.5

    

Moultrie County

2.5 %

4.4 %

-1.9

    

Sangamon County

4.0 %

7.4 %

-3.4

    

Shelby County

3.1 %

5.1 %

-2.0

    

Other Areas

 

 

 

    

LWIA 17

3.2 %

5.5 %

-2.3

    

LWIA 18

4.6 %

7.3 %

-2.7

    

East Central EDR

3.4 %

5.9 %

-2.5

    

East Central Illinois Highlights

Champaign-Urbana MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.2 percent in December 2021 from 5.6 percent in December 2020. The last time the December rate was equal to or lower  was in 2019 when it was 2.8 percent. 

Nonfarm employment increased by +4,400 compared to last December. 

The Leisure-Hospitality (+1,700), Government (+1,400), Educational-Health Services (+600), and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+300) sectors reported the largest payroll gains. All other industries were unchanged over the year.

Danville MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.6 percent in December 2021 from 7.3 percent in December 2020. The last time the December rate was equal to or lower  was in 2019 when it was 4.5 percent.   Nonfarm employment increased by +700 compared to last December. 

The Manufacturing (-100) sector recorded employment declines compared to one year ago. Leisure-Hospitality (+200), Professional-Business Services (+200), Other Services (+100), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+100), Government (+100), and Wholesale Trade (+100) sectors reported payroll gains.

Note:  Monthly 2020 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2021, as required by the U.S. BLS.  Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.

