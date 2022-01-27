Unemployment Rates Down for the Ninth Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in Most Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in December for the ninth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in thirteen metro areas and down in one.

"We are pleased to see continued positive economic trends across Illinois," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "The Pritzker administration and IDES are committed to sustaining this growth, and connecting employers and job seekers across all sectors of the state's economy."

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+5.9%, +3,300), the Kankakee MSA (+5.7%, +2,400), and the Rockford MSA (+4.8%, +6,600). Jobs were down in the Bloomington MSA (-0.7%, -600). The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality and Other Services (thirteen areas each); Government (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade and Transportation, Warehousing and Public Utilities (eleven areas each); Manufacturing, Professional and Business Services, and Education and Health Services (ten areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-4.2 points to 4.5%), the Decatur MSA (-3.5 points to 5.7%) and the Springfield MSA (-3.4 points to 3.9%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the second straight month.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area December 2021* December 2020** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.3% 5.9% -2.6 Carbondale-Marion 3.8% 6.1% -2.3 Champaign-Urbana 3.2% 5.6% -2.4 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.5% 8.7% -4.2 Danville 4.6% 7.3% -2.7 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.7% 6.1% -2.4 Decatur 5.7% 9.2% -3.5 Elgin 4.4% 7.3% -2.9 Kankakee 4.9% 7.5% -2.6 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 3.7% 6.5% -2.8 Peoria 4.4% 7.4% -3.0 Rockford 6.3% 8.2% -1.9 Springfield 3.9% 7.3% -3.4 St. Louis (IL-Section) 3.5% 6.1% -2.6 Illinois Statewide 4.3% 7.9% -3.6 * Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - December 2021

Metropolitan Area December December Over-the-Year 2021* 2020** Change Bloomington MSA 87,300 87,900 -600 Carbondale-Marion MSA 59,100 55,800 3,300 Champaign-Urbana MSA 119,500 115,100 4,400 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,654,900 3,490,900 164,000 Danville MSA 26,800 26,100 700 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 182,000 175,800 6,200 Decatur MSA 48,400 46,600 1,800 Elgin Metro Division 248,300 238,800 9,500 Kankakee MSA 44,400 42,000 2,400 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 409,400 395,700 13,700 Peoria MSA 164,600 159,000 5,600 Rockford MSA 145,200 138,600 6,600 Springfield MSA 103,900 100,900 3,000 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 234,200 231,100 3,100 Illinois Statewide 5,937,000 5,675,100 261,900 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Dec 2021 Dec 2020 Over the Year Change Decatur MSA Macon County 5.7 % 9.2 % -3.5 Springfield MSA Menard County 3.1 % 5.7 % -2.6 Sangamon County 4.0 % 7.4 % -3.4 Cities Decatur City 6.5 % 10.8 % -4.3 Rock Island City 3.8 % 7.3 % -3.5 Springfield City 4.2 % 8.3 % -4.1 Counties Adams County 2.7 % 5.2 % -2.5 Brown County 2.1 % 2.9 % -0.8 Calhoun County 3.4 % 6.0 % -2.6 Christian County 4.0 % 6.6 % -2.6 De Witt County 3.8 % 6.5 % -2.7 Greene County 3.4 % 5.5 % -2.1 Hancock County 3.1 % 5.1 % -2.0 Jersey County 3.1 % 5.9 % -2.8 Logan County 3.4 % 6.0 % -2.6 McDonough County 3.3 % 6.0 % -2.7 Macoupin County 3.3 % 5.6 % -2.3 Montgomery County 4.2 % 6.6 % -2.4 Morgan County 3.7 % 6.2 % -2.5 Moultrie County 2.5 % 4.4 % -1.9 Piatt County 2.8 % 4.8 % -2.0 Pike County 3.6 % 4.9 % -1.3 Schuyler County 3.7 % 5.3 % -1.6 Scott County 4.9 % 6.3 % -1.4 Shelby County 3.1 % 5.1 % -2.0 Other Areas LWIA 19 5.5 % 8.9 % -3.4 LWIA 20 3.9 % 7.1 % -3.2 LWIA 21 3.6 % 5.8 % -2.2 Central EDR 4.1 % 7.1 % -3.0

Central Illinois Highlights

Decatur MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.7 percent in December 2021 from 9.2 percent in December 2020. There were an estimated 2,612 unemployed people in the labor force December 2021.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Decatur metro area increased by +1,800 compared to one year ago.

Employment increased in Manufacturing (+500), Leisure and Hospitality (+500), Government (+400), Construction and Mining (+300), Other Services (+200), and Professional and Business Services (+200).

Payrolls were unchanged in Educational and Health Services, Retail Trade, Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities, and Information.

December payrolls declined in Financial Activities (-200), and Wholesale Trade (-100).

Springfield MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.9 percent in December 2021 from 7.3 percent in December 2020. There were an estimated 3,911 unemployed people in the labor force in December 2021.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Springfield metro area increased by +3,000 compared to one year ago.

Payrolls increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+1,700), Educational and Health Services (+400), Professional and Business Services (+300), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+200), Other Services (+200), Manufacturing (+200), Information (+100), Wholesale Trade (+100), and Retail Trade (+100).

No payroll changes were reported in Financial Activities.

Decreased employment was reported in Government (-200), and Mining and Construction (-100).

Note: Monthly 2020 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2021, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.