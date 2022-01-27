Submit Release
News Search

There were 925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,666 in the last 365 days.

Unemployment Rates Down for the Ninth Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in Most Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in December for the ninth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in thirteen metro areas and down in one.

"We are pleased to see continued positive economic trends across Illinois," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar.  "The Pritzker administration and IDES are committed to sustaining this growth, and connecting employers and job seekers across all sectors of the state's economy."

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+5.9%, +3,300), the Kankakee MSA (+5.7%, +2,400), and the Rockford MSA (+4.8%, +6,600). Jobs were down in the Bloomington MSA (-0.7%, -600). The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality and Other Services (thirteen areas each); Government (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade and Transportation, Warehousing and Public Utilities (eleven areas each); Manufacturing, Professional and Business Services, and Education and Health Services (ten areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-4.2 points to 4.5%), the Decatur MSA   (-3.5 points to 5.7%) and the Springfield MSA (-3.4 points to 3.9%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the second straight month.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

December 2021*

December 2020**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.3%

5.9%

-2.6

Carbondale-Marion

3.8%

6.1%

-2.3

Champaign-Urbana

3.2%

5.6%

-2.4

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.5%

8.7%

-4.2

Danville

4.6%

7.3%

-2.7

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.7%

6.1%

-2.4

Decatur

5.7%

9.2%

-3.5

Elgin

4.4%

7.3%

-2.9

Kankakee

4.9%

7.5%

-2.6

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

3.7%

6.5%

-2.8

Peoria

4.4%

7.4%

-3.0

Rockford

6.3%

8.2%

-1.9

Springfield

3.9%

7.3%

-3.4

St. Louis (IL-Section)

3.5%

6.1%

-2.6

Illinois Statewide

4.3%

7.9%

-3.6

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - December 2021

Metropolitan Area

December

December

Over-the-Year

 

2021*

2020**

Change

Bloomington MSA

87,300

87,900

-600

Carbondale-Marion MSA

59,100

55,800

3,300

Champaign-Urbana MSA

119,500

115,100

4,400

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,654,900

3,490,900

164,000

Danville MSA

26,800

26,100

700

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

182,000

175,800

6,200

Decatur MSA

48,400

46,600

1,800

Elgin Metro Division

248,300

238,800

9,500

Kankakee MSA

44,400

42,000

2,400

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

409,400

395,700

13,700

Peoria MSA

164,600

159,000

5,600

Rockford MSA

145,200

138,600

6,600

Springfield MSA

103,900

100,900

3,000

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

234,200

231,100

3,100

Illinois Statewide

5,937,000

5,675,100

261,900

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Dec 2021

Dec 2020

Over the Year Change

  
 

Decatur MSA

 

 

 

  

Macon County

5.7 %

9.2 %

-3.5

  

Springfield MSA

 

 

 

  

Menard County

3.1 %

5.7 %

-2.6

  

Sangamon County

4.0 %

7.4 %

-3.4

  

Cities

 

 

 

  

Decatur City

6.5 %

10.8 %

-4.3

  

Rock Island City

3.8 %

7.3 %

-3.5

  

Springfield City

4.2 %

8.3 %

-4.1

  

Counties

 

 

 

  

Adams County

2.7 %

5.2 %

-2.5

  

Brown County

2.1 %

2.9 %

-0.8

  

Calhoun County

3.4 %

6.0 %

-2.6

  

Christian County

4.0 %

6.6 %

-2.6

  

De Witt County

3.8 %

6.5 %

-2.7

  

Greene County

3.4 %

5.5 %

-2.1

  

Hancock County

3.1 %

5.1 %

-2.0

  

Jersey County

3.1 %

5.9 %

-2.8

  

Logan County

3.4 %

6.0 %

-2.6

  

McDonough County

3.3 %

6.0 %

-2.7

  

Macoupin County

3.3 %

5.6 %

-2.3

  

Montgomery County

4.2 %

6.6 %

-2.4

  

Morgan County

3.7 %

6.2 %

-2.5

  

Moultrie County

2.5 %

4.4 %

-1.9

  

Piatt County

2.8 %

4.8 %

-2.0

  

Pike County

3.6 %

4.9 %

-1.3

  

Schuyler County

3.7 %

5.3 %

-1.6

  

Scott County

4.9 %

6.3 %

-1.4

  

Shelby County

3.1 %

5.1 %

-2.0

  

Other Areas

 

 

 

  

LWIA 19

5.5 %

8.9 %

-3.4

  

LWIA 20

3.9 %

7.1 %

-3.2

  

LWIA 21

3.6 %

5.8 %

-2.2

  

Central EDR

4.1 %

7.1 %

-3.0

  

Central Illinois Highlights

Decatur MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.7 percent in December 2021 from 9.2 percent in December 2020. There were an estimated 2,612 unemployed people in the labor force December 2021.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Decatur metro area increased by +1,800 compared to one year ago.

Employment increased in Manufacturing (+500), Leisure and Hospitality (+500), Government (+400), Construction and Mining (+300), Other Services (+200), and Professional and Business Services (+200).

Payrolls were unchanged in Educational and Health Services, Retail Trade, Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities, and Information.

December payrolls declined in Financial Activities (-200), and Wholesale Trade (-100).

Springfield MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.9 percent in December 2021 from 7.3 percent in December 2020. There were an estimated 3,911 unemployed people in the labor force in December 2021.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Springfield metro area increased by +3,000 compared to one year ago.

Payrolls increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+1,700), Educational and Health Services (+400), Professional and Business  Services (+300), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+200),  Other Services (+200), Manufacturing (+200), Information (+100), Wholesale Trade (+100), and Retail Trade (+100).  

No payroll changes were reported in Financial Activities.

Decreased employment was reported in Government (-200), and Mining and Construction (-100).

Note: Monthly 2020 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2021, as required by the U.S. BLS.  Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

You just read:

Unemployment Rates Down for the Ninth Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in Most Metro Areas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.