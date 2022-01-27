Submit Release
Unemployment Rates Down for the Ninth Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in Most Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in December for the ninth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in thirteen metro areas and down in one.

"We are pleased to see continued positive economic trends across Illinois," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar.  "The Pritzker administration and IDES are committed to sustaining this growth, and connecting employers and job seekers across all sectors of the state's economy."

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+5.9%, +3,300), the Kankakee MSA (+5.7%, +2,400), and the Rockford MSA (+4.8%, +6,600). Jobs were down in the Bloomington MSA (-0.7%, -600). The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality and Other Services (thirteen areas each); Government (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade and Transportation, Warehousing and Public Utilities (eleven areas each); Manufacturing, Professional and Business Services, and Education and Health Services (ten areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-4.2 points to 4.5%), the Decatur MSA   (-3.5 points to 5.7%) and the Springfield MSA (-3.4 points to 3.9%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the second straight month.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

December 2021*

December 2020**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.3%

5.9%

-2.6

Carbondale-Marion

3.8%

6.1%

-2.3

Champaign-Urbana

3.2%

5.6%

-2.4

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.5%

8.7%

-4.2

Danville

4.6%

7.3%

-2.7

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.7%

6.1%

-2.4

Decatur

5.7%

9.2%

-3.5

Elgin

4.4%

7.3%

-2.9

Kankakee

4.9%

7.5%

-2.6

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

3.7%

6.5%

-2.8

Peoria

4.4%

7.4%

-3.0

Rockford

6.3%

8.2%

-1.9

Springfield

3.9%

7.3%

-3.4

St. Louis (IL-Section)

3.5%

6.1%

-2.6

Illinois Statewide

4.3%

7.9%

-3.6

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - December 2021

Metropolitan Area

December

December

Over-the-Year

 

2021*

2020**

Change

Bloomington MSA

87,300

87,900

-600

Carbondale-Marion MSA

59,100

55,800

3,300

Champaign-Urbana MSA

119,500

115,100

4,400

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,654,900

3,490,900

164,000

Danville MSA

26,800

26,100

700

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

182,000

175,800

6,200

Decatur MSA

48,400

46,600

1,800

Elgin Metro Division

248,300

238,800

9,500

Kankakee MSA

44,400

42,000

2,400

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

409,400

395,700

13,700

Peoria MSA

164,600

159,000

5,600

Rockford MSA

145,200

138,600

6,600

Springfield MSA

103,900

100,900

3,000

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

234,200

231,100

3,100

Illinois Statewide

5,937,000

5,675,100

261,900

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Dec 2021

Dec 2020

Over the Year Change

  
 

St. Louis (IL-Section)

3.5 %

6.1 %

-2.6

  

Bond County

3.2 %

5.1 %

-1.9

  

Calhoun County

3.4 %

6.0 %

-2.6

  

Clinton County

2.4 %

4.2 %

-1.8

  

Jersey County

3.1 %

5.9 %

-2.8

  

Macoupin County

3.3 %

5.6 %

-2.3

  

Madison County

3.3 %

6.0 %

-2.7

  

Monroe County

2.1 %

3.9 %

-1.8

  

St. Clair County

4.2 %

6.9 %

-2.7

  

Cities

 

 

 

  

Alton City

4.8 %

8.9 %

-4.1

  

Belleville City

4.7 %

7.4 %

-2.7

  

Collinsville City

3.6 %

6.7 %

-3.1

  

East St. Louis City

6.9 %

11.1 %

-4.2

  

Edwardsville City

2.3 %

4.6 %

-2.3

  

Granite City

4.0 %

7.1 %

-3.1

  

O'Fallon City

3.4 %

5.8 %

-2.4

  

Counties

 

 

 

  

Greene County

3.4 %

5.5 %

-2.1

  

Randolph County

3.0 %

5.2 %

-2.2

  

Washington County

2.1 %

3.4 %

-1.3

  

Other Areas

 

 

 

  

LWIA 21

3.6 %

5.8 %

-2.2

  

LWIA 22

3.3 %

6.0 %

-2.7

  

LWIA 24

3.6 %

6.0 %

-2.4

  

Southwestern EDR

3.5 %

6.0 %

-2.5

  

Metro East Highlights

The December 2021 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 3.5 percent.  The over-the-year rate decreased -2.6 percentage points from the December 2020 rate of 6.1 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force decreased by -1,316 in December 2021 to 327,699 from 329,015 in December 2020. The number of employed individuals increased by +7,120 to 316,109 in December 2021 from 308,989 in December 2020. In December 2021, there were 11,590 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of -8,436 compared to the 20,026 unemployed in December 2020.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in December 2021 was 234,200 compared to 231,100 in December 2020, which is an increase of +3,100.

Payrolls increased in Government (+1,800), Leisure and Hospitality (+700), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+700), Educational and Health Services (+400), Other Services (+200), and Wholesale Trade (+100).  No change was reported in Information or Professional and Business Services.

Employment declined in Financial Activities (-300), Retail Trade (-300), Mining and Construction (-100), and Manufacturing (-100).

Note: Monthly 2020 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2021, as required by the U.S. BLS.  Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

