Unemployment Rates Down for the Ninth Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in Most Metro Areas
SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in December for the ninth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in thirteen metro areas and down in one.
"We are pleased to see continued positive economic trends across Illinois," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "The Pritzker administration and IDES are committed to sustaining this growth, and connecting employers and job seekers across all sectors of the state's economy."
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+5.9%, +3,300), the Kankakee MSA (+5.7%, +2,400), and the Rockford MSA (+4.8%, +6,600). Jobs were down in the Bloomington MSA (-0.7%, -600). The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality and Other Services (thirteen areas each); Government (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade and Transportation, Warehousing and Public Utilities (eleven areas each); Manufacturing, Professional and Business Services, and Education and Health Services (ten areas each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-4.2 points to 4.5%), the Decatur MSA (-3.5 points to 5.7%) and the Springfield MSA (-3.4 points to 3.9%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the second straight month.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
|
Metropolitan Area
|
December 2021*
|
December 2020**
|
Over-the-Year Change
|
Bloomington
|
3.3%
|
5.9%
|
-2.6
|
Carbondale-Marion
|
3.8%
|
6.1%
|
-2.3
|
Champaign-Urbana
|
3.2%
|
5.6%
|
-2.4
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
|
4.5%
|
8.7%
|
-4.2
|
Danville
|
4.6%
|
7.3%
|
-2.7
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
|
3.7%
|
6.1%
|
-2.4
|
Decatur
|
5.7%
|
9.2%
|
-3.5
|
Elgin
|
4.4%
|
7.3%
|
-2.9
|
Kankakee
|
4.9%
|
7.5%
|
-2.6
|
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
|
3.7%
|
6.5%
|
-2.8
|
Peoria
|
4.4%
|
7.4%
|
-3.0
|
Rockford
|
6.3%
|
8.2%
|
-1.9
|
Springfield
|
3.9%
|
7.3%
|
-3.4
|
St. Louis (IL-Section)
|
3.5%
|
6.1%
|
-2.6
|
Illinois Statewide
|
4.3%
|
7.9%
|
-3.6
|
* Preliminary I ** Revised
|
|
|
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - December 2021
|
Metropolitan Area
|
December
|
December
|
Over-the-Year
|
|
2021*
|
2020**
|
Change
|
Bloomington MSA
|
87,300
|
87,900
|
-600
|
Carbondale-Marion MSA
|
59,100
|
55,800
|
3,300
|
Champaign-Urbana MSA
|
119,500
|
115,100
|
4,400
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
|
3,654,900
|
3,490,900
|
164,000
|
Danville MSA
|
26,800
|
26,100
|
700
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
|
182,000
|
175,800
|
6,200
|
Decatur MSA
|
48,400
|
46,600
|
1,800
|
Elgin Metro Division
|
248,300
|
238,800
|
9,500
|
Kankakee MSA
|
44,400
|
42,000
|
2,400
|
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
|
409,400
|
395,700
|
13,700
|
Peoria MSA
|
164,600
|
159,000
|
5,600
|
Rockford MSA
|
145,200
|
138,600
|
6,600
|
Springfield MSA
|
103,900
|
100,900
|
3,000
|
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
|
234,200
|
231,100
|
3,100
|
Illinois Statewide
|
5,937,000
|
5,675,100
|
261,900
|
*Preliminary | **Revised
|
|
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas
|
Labor Market Area
|
Dec 2021
|
Dec 2020
|
Over the Year Change
|
|
Bloomington MSA
|
|
|
|
De Witt County
|
3.8 %
|
6.5 %
|
-2.7
|
McLean County
|
3.3 %
|
5.8 %
|
-2.5
|
Peoria MSA
|
|
|
|
Marshall County
|
4.2 %
|
6.5 %
|
-2.3
|
Peoria County
|
5.3 %
|
8.7 %
|
-3.4
|
Stark County
|
4.6 %
|
6.9 %
|
-2.3
|
Tazewell County
|
3.6 %
|
6.3 %
|
-2.7
|
Woodford County
|
2.9 %
|
5.2 %
|
-2.3
|
Ottawa-Streator Area
|
4.4 %
|
6.9 %
|
-2.5
|
Bureau County
|
3.9 %
|
6.2 %
|
-2.3
|
LaSalle County
|
4.6 %
|
7.2 %
|
-2.6
|
Putnam County
|
3.7 %
|
6.0 %
|
-2.3
|
Galesburg Area
|
|
|
|
Knox County
|
4.9 %
|
7.7 %
|
-2.8
|
Cities
|
|
|
|
Bloomington City
|
3.6 %
|
6.6 %
|
-3.0
|
Galesburg City
|
4.7 %
|
8.8 %
|
-4.1
|
Normal Town
|
3.0 %
|
5.2 %
|
-2.2
|
Pekin City
|
4.0 %
|
7.4 %
|
-3.4
|
Peoria City
|
5.5 %
|
9.5 %
|
-4.0
|
Counties & Areas
|
|
|
|
Fulton County
|
4.5 %
|
6.8 %
|
-2.3
|
Hancock County
|
3.1 %
|
5.1 %
|
-2.0
|
Henderson County
|
3.1 %
|
4.3 %
|
-1.2
|
Henry County
|
3.5 %
|
6.1 %
|
-2.6
|
Livingston County
|
3.4 %
|
5.4 %
|
-2.0
|
Logan County
|
3.4 %
|
6.0 %
|
-2.6
|
Mason County
|
4.3 %
|
6.7 %
|
-2.4
|
Warren County
|
3.1 %
|
5.7 %
|
-2.6
|
LWIA 14
|
3.4 %
|
5.7 %
|
-2.3
Central Illinois Highlights
Bloomington MSA: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.3 percent in December 2021 from 5.9 percent in December 2020.
Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment decreased by -600. The largest declines were reported in Financial Activities (-1,000), Government (-500), and Retail Trade (-200). Leisure-Hospitality (+700), Educational-Health Services (+300), and Construction (+200) had the largest payroll gains over the year.
Peoria MSA: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.4 percent in December 2021 from 7.4 percent in December 2020.
Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +5,600. The largest declines were reported in Retail Trade (-1,300). Leisure-Hospitality (+3,200), Manufacturing (+1,900), Government (+700), Educational-Health Services (+600), and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+500) had the largest payroll gains over the year.
Ottawa-Streator Area: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.4 percent in December 2021 from 6.9 percent in December 2020. Over the year, nonfarm payrolls decreased by -675. Trade-Transportation-Utilities (-325), Construction (-175), and Financial Activities (-150) posted the largest declines. Government (+150) had the largest payroll gains over the year.
Galesburg Area-Knox County: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.9 percent in December 2021 from 7.7 percent in December 2020. Nonfarm payroll employment was unchanged over the year at 17,200. The largest declines were reported in Trade-Transportation-Utilities (-200) and Educational-Health Services (-125) sectors from a year ago. Government (+275), Financial Activities (+50), and Manufacturing (+50) had the largest payroll gains over the year.
Pontiac Area-Livingston County: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.4 percent in December 2021 from 5.4 percent in December 2020.
Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +150. Information (-75) and Educational-Health Services (-50) posted declines from a year ago. Trade-Transportation-Utilities (+50), Manufacturing (+50), Professional-Business Services (+50), Other Services (+50), and Government (+50) had the largest payroll gains over the year.
Note: Monthly 2020 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2021, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.