Unemployment Rates Down for the Ninth Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in Most Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in December for the ninth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in thirteen metro areas and down in one.

"We are pleased to see continued positive economic trends across Illinois," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "The Pritzker administration and IDES are committed to sustaining this growth, and connecting employers and job seekers across all sectors of the state's economy."

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+5.9%, +3,300), the Kankakee MSA (+5.7%, +2,400), and the Rockford MSA (+4.8%, +6,600). Jobs were down in the Bloomington MSA (-0.7%, -600). The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality and Other Services (thirteen areas each); Government (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade and Transportation, Warehousing and Public Utilities (eleven areas each); Manufacturing, Professional and Business Services, and Education and Health Services (ten areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-4.2 points to 4.5%), the Decatur MSA (-3.5 points to 5.7%) and the Springfield MSA (-3.4 points to 3.9%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the second straight month.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area December 2021* December 2020** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.3% 5.9% -2.6 Carbondale-Marion 3.8% 6.1% -2.3 Champaign-Urbana 3.2% 5.6% -2.4 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.5% 8.7% -4.2 Danville 4.6% 7.3% -2.7 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.7% 6.1% -2.4 Decatur 5.7% 9.2% -3.5 Elgin 4.4% 7.3% -2.9 Kankakee 4.9% 7.5% -2.6 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 3.7% 6.5% -2.8 Peoria 4.4% 7.4% -3.0 Rockford 6.3% 8.2% -1.9 Springfield 3.9% 7.3% -3.4 St. Louis (IL-Section) 3.5% 6.1% -2.6 Illinois Statewide 4.3% 7.9% -3.6 * Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - December 2021

Metropolitan Area December December Over-the-Year 2021* 2020** Change Bloomington MSA 87,300 87,900 -600 Carbondale-Marion MSA 59,100 55,800 3,300 Champaign-Urbana MSA 119,500 115,100 4,400 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,654,900 3,490,900 164,000 Danville MSA 26,800 26,100 700 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 182,000 175,800 6,200 Decatur MSA 48,400 46,600 1,800 Elgin Metro Division 248,300 238,800 9,500 Kankakee MSA 44,400 42,000 2,400 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 409,400 395,700 13,700 Peoria MSA 164,600 159,000 5,600 Rockford MSA 145,200 138,600 6,600 Springfield MSA 103,900 100,900 3,000 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 234,200 231,100 3,100 Illinois Statewide 5,937,000 5,675,100 261,900 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Dec 2021 Dec 2020 Over the Year Change Bloomington MSA De Witt County 3.8 % 6.5 % -2.7 McLean County 3.3 % 5.8 % -2.5 Peoria MSA Marshall County 4.2 % 6.5 % -2.3 Peoria County 5.3 % 8.7 % -3.4 Stark County 4.6 % 6.9 % -2.3 Tazewell County 3.6 % 6.3 % -2.7 Woodford County 2.9 % 5.2 % -2.3 Ottawa-Streator Area 4.4 % 6.9 % -2.5 Bureau County 3.9 % 6.2 % -2.3 LaSalle County 4.6 % 7.2 % -2.6 Putnam County 3.7 % 6.0 % -2.3 Galesburg Area Knox County 4.9 % 7.7 % -2.8 Cities Bloomington City 3.6 % 6.6 % -3.0 Galesburg City 4.7 % 8.8 % -4.1 Normal Town 3.0 % 5.2 % -2.2 Pekin City 4.0 % 7.4 % -3.4 Peoria City 5.5 % 9.5 % -4.0 Counties & Areas Fulton County 4.5 % 6.8 % -2.3 Hancock County 3.1 % 5.1 % -2.0 Henderson County 3.1 % 4.3 % -1.2 Henry County 3.5 % 6.1 % -2.6 Livingston County 3.4 % 5.4 % -2.0 Logan County 3.4 % 6.0 % -2.6 Mason County 4.3 % 6.7 % -2.4 Warren County 3.1 % 5.7 % -2.6 LWIA 14 3.4 % 5.7 % -2.3

Central Illinois Highlights

Bloomington MSA: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.3 percent in December 2021 from 5.9 percent in December 2020.

Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment decreased by -600. The largest declines were reported in Financial Activities (-1,000), Government (-500), and Retail Trade (-200). Leisure-Hospitality (+700), Educational-Health Services (+300), and Construction (+200) had the largest payroll gains over the year.

Peoria MSA: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.4 percent in December 2021 from 7.4 percent in December 2020.

Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +5,600. The largest declines were reported in Retail Trade (-1,300). Leisure-Hospitality (+3,200), Manufacturing (+1,900), Government (+700), Educational-Health Services (+600), and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+500) had the largest payroll gains over the year.

Ottawa-Streator Area: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.4 percent in December 2021 from 6.9 percent in December 2020. Over the year, nonfarm payrolls decreased by -675. Trade-Transportation-Utilities (-325), Construction (-175), and Financial Activities (-150) posted the largest declines. Government (+150) had the largest payroll gains over the year.

Galesburg Area-Knox County: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.9 percent in December 2021 from 7.7 percent in December 2020. Nonfarm payroll employment was unchanged over the year at 17,200. The largest declines were reported in Trade-Transportation-Utilities (-200) and Educational-Health Services (-125) sectors from a year ago. Government (+275), Financial Activities (+50), and Manufacturing (+50) had the largest payroll gains over the year.

Pontiac Area-Livingston County: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.4 percent in December 2021 from 5.4 percent in December 2020.

Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +150. Information (-75) and Educational-Health Services (-50) posted declines from a year ago. Trade-Transportation-Utilities (+50), Manufacturing (+50), Professional-Business Services (+50), Other Services (+50), and Government (+50) had the largest payroll gains over the year.

Note: Monthly 2020 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2021, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.