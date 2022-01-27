Submit Release
Unemployment Rates Down for the Ninth Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in Most Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in December for the ninth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in thirteen metro areas and down in one.

"We are pleased to see continued positive economic trends across Illinois," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar.  "The Pritzker administration and IDES are committed to sustaining this growth, and connecting employers and job seekers across all sectors of the state's economy."

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+5.9%, +3,300), the Kankakee MSA (+5.7%, +2,400), and the Rockford MSA (+4.8%, +6,600). Jobs were down in the Bloomington MSA (-0.7%, -600). The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality and Other Services (thirteen areas each); Government (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade and Transportation, Warehousing and Public Utilities (eleven areas each); Manufacturing, Professional and Business Services, and Education and Health Services (ten areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-4.2 points to 4.5%), the Decatur MSA   (-3.5 points to 5.7%) and the Springfield MSA (-3.4 points to 3.9%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the second straight month.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

December 2021*

December 2020**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.3%

5.9%

-2.6

Carbondale-Marion

3.8%

6.1%

-2.3

Champaign-Urbana

3.2%

5.6%

-2.4

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.5%

8.7%

-4.2

Danville

4.6%

7.3%

-2.7

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.7%

6.1%

-2.4

Decatur

5.7%

9.2%

-3.5

Elgin

4.4%

7.3%

-2.9

Kankakee

4.9%

7.5%

-2.6

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

3.7%

6.5%

-2.8

Peoria

4.4%

7.4%

-3.0

Rockford

6.3%

8.2%

-1.9

Springfield

3.9%

7.3%

-3.4

St. Louis (IL-Section)

3.5%

6.1%

-2.6

Illinois Statewide

4.3%

7.9%

-3.6

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - December 2021

Metropolitan Area

December

December

Over-the-Year

 

2021*

2020**

Change

Bloomington MSA

87,300

87,900

-600

Carbondale-Marion MSA

59,100

55,800

3,300

Champaign-Urbana MSA

119,500

115,100

4,400

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,654,900

3,490,900

164,000

Danville MSA

26,800

26,100

700

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

182,000

175,800

6,200

Decatur MSA

48,400

46,600

1,800

Elgin Metro Division

248,300

238,800

9,500

Kankakee MSA

44,400

42,000

2,400

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

409,400

395,700

13,700

Peoria MSA

164,600

159,000

5,600

Rockford MSA

145,200

138,600

6,600

Springfield MSA

103,900

100,900

3,000

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

234,200

231,100

3,100

Illinois Statewide

5,937,000

5,675,100

261,900

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Dec 2021

Dec 2020

Over the Year Change

  
 

Carbondale-Marion MSA

3.8 %

6.1 %

-2.3

  

Jackson County

3.6 %

6.0 %

-2.4

  

Williamson County

3.9 %

6.1 %

-2.2

  

Surrounding Counties

 

 

 

  

Alexander County

5.8 %

8.0 %

-2.2

  

Franklin County

4.9 %

7.2 %

-2.3

  

Johnson County

4.7 %

6.9 %

-2.2

  

Massac County

3.7 %

6.8 %

-3.1

  

Perry County

4.2 %

6.2 %

-2.0

  

Pulaski County

6.4 %

9.6 %

-3.2

  

Randolph County

3.0 %

5.2 %

-2.2

  

Union County

4.5 %

6.4 %

-1.9

  

Harrisburg Area

 

 

 

  

Gallatin County

4.4 %

6.6 %

-2.2

  

Hamilton County

3.0 %

4.3 %

-1.3

  

Hardin County

5.0 %

7.1 %

-2.1

  

Pope County

3.8 %

5.4 %

-1.6

  

Saline County

4.7 %

7.4 %

-2.7

  

White County

3.6 %

5.1 %

-1.5

  

Olney - Mt. Carmel Area

 

 

 

  

Edwards County

3.4 %

5.7 %

-2.3

  

Lawrence County

4.6 %

6.7 %

-2.1

  

Richland County

3.0 %

5.0 %

-2.0

  

Wabash County

3.1 %

5.2 %

-2.1

  

Wayne County

3.4 %

5.2 %

-1.8

  

Other Areas

 

 

 

  

LWIA 23

3.5 %

5.6 %

-2.1

  

LWIA 24

3.6 %

6.0 %

-2.4

  

LWIA 25

4.1 %

6.4 %

-2.3

  

LWIA 26

4.1 %

6.2 %

-2.1

  

Southern EDR

4.1 %

6.3 %

-2.2

  

Southern Illinois Highlights

Carbondale - Marion Area

The December 2021 unemployment rate was 3.8 percent.  This was a decrease of -2.3 percentage points from the December 2020 rate of 6.1 percent. Total nonfarm employment in December 21, 2021 increased by +3,300 compared to last December.

Employment increased in Government (+300).

Surrounding Counties

Total nonfarm employment increased by +275 compared to December 2020.

Employment gains were posted in Government (+300), Educational and Health Services (+75), Financial Activities (+25), and Leisure and Hospitality (+25).   December payrolls declined in Manufacturing (-75), Other Services (-25), and Construction (-25).  No change was reported in Professional and Business Services, Trade, Transportation and Utilities, Natural Resources and Mining, and Information. 

Harrisburg Area     

Total nonfarm employment increased by +100 compared to December 2020.

Employment gains were posted in Government (+50), Information (+50), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+25), Financial Activities (+25), and Educational and Health Services (+25).

Employment declined in Professional and Business Services (-50), and Leisure and Hospitality (-25).  No changes were reported in Construction, Other Services, Natural Resources and Mining, and Manufacturing. 

Olney - Mt. Carmel Area 

Total nonfarm employment remained stable with no payroll changes reported compared to December 2020.

Employment gains were posted in Government (+75), Leisure and Hospitality (+75), and Financial Activities (+25).

Employment declined in Manufacturing (-100), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-25), and Educational and Health Services (-25).   No employment changes were reported in Natural Resources and Mining, Professional and Business Services, Information, Other Services, and Construction.

Note: Monthly 2020 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2021, as required by the U.S. BLS.  Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

Unemployment Rates Down for the Ninth Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in Most Metro Areas

