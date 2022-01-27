Unemployment Rates Down for the Ninth Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in Most Metro Areas
SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in December for the ninth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in thirteen metro areas and down in one.
"We are pleased to see continued positive economic trends across Illinois," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "The Pritzker administration and IDES are committed to sustaining this growth, and connecting employers and job seekers across all sectors of the state's economy."
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+5.9%, +3,300), the Kankakee MSA (+5.7%, +2,400), and the Rockford MSA (+4.8%, +6,600). Jobs were down in the Bloomington MSA (-0.7%, -600). The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality and Other Services (thirteen areas each); Government (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade and Transportation, Warehousing and Public Utilities (eleven areas each); Manufacturing, Professional and Business Services, and Education and Health Services (ten areas each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-4.2 points to 4.5%), the Decatur MSA (-3.5 points to 5.7%) and the Springfield MSA (-3.4 points to 3.9%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the second straight month.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
|
Metropolitan Area
|
December 2021*
|
December 2020**
|
Over-the-Year Change
|
Bloomington
|
3.3%
|
5.9%
|
-2.6
|
Carbondale-Marion
|
3.8%
|
6.1%
|
-2.3
|
Champaign-Urbana
|
3.2%
|
5.6%
|
-2.4
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
|
4.5%
|
8.7%
|
-4.2
|
Danville
|
4.6%
|
7.3%
|
-2.7
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
|
3.7%
|
6.1%
|
-2.4
|
Decatur
|
5.7%
|
9.2%
|
-3.5
|
Elgin
|
4.4%
|
7.3%
|
-2.9
|
Kankakee
|
4.9%
|
7.5%
|
-2.6
|
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
|
3.7%
|
6.5%
|
-2.8
|
Peoria
|
4.4%
|
7.4%
|
-3.0
|
Rockford
|
6.3%
|
8.2%
|
-1.9
|
Springfield
|
3.9%
|
7.3%
|
-3.4
|
St. Louis (IL-Section)
|
3.5%
|
6.1%
|
-2.6
|
Illinois Statewide
|
4.3%
|
7.9%
|
-3.6
|
* Preliminary I ** Revised
|
|
|
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - December 2021
|
Metropolitan Area
|
December
|
December
|
Over-the-Year
|
|
2021*
|
2020**
|
Change
|
Bloomington MSA
|
87,300
|
87,900
|
-600
|
Carbondale-Marion MSA
|
59,100
|
55,800
|
3,300
|
Champaign-Urbana MSA
|
119,500
|
115,100
|
4,400
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
|
3,654,900
|
3,490,900
|
164,000
|
Danville MSA
|
26,800
|
26,100
|
700
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
|
182,000
|
175,800
|
6,200
|
Decatur MSA
|
48,400
|
46,600
|
1,800
|
Elgin Metro Division
|
248,300
|
238,800
|
9,500
|
Kankakee MSA
|
44,400
|
42,000
|
2,400
|
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
|
409,400
|
395,700
|
13,700
|
Peoria MSA
|
164,600
|
159,000
|
5,600
|
Rockford MSA
|
145,200
|
138,600
|
6,600
|
Springfield MSA
|
103,900
|
100,900
|
3,000
|
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
|
234,200
|
231,100
|
3,100
|
Illinois Statewide
|
5,937,000
|
5,675,100
|
261,900
|
*Preliminary | **Revised
|
|
|
|
Labor Market Area
|
Dec 2021
|
Dec 2020
|
Over the Year Change
|
Mattoon-Charleston Area
|
|
|
|
Clark County
|
3.7 %
|
5.5 %
|
-1.8
|
Coles County
|
3.6 %
|
6.2 %
|
-2.6
|
Cumberland County
|
3.0 %
|
4.9 %
|
-1.9
|
Douglas County
|
2.6 %
|
4.4 %
|
-1.8
|
Edgar County
|
3.0 %
|
4.7 %
|
-1.7
|
Moultrie County
|
2.5 %
|
4.4 %
|
-1.9
|
Shelby County
|
3.1 %
|
5.1 %
|
-2.0
|
Effingham Area
|
|
|
|
Clay County
|
4.4 %
|
6.6 %
|
-2.2
|
Crawford County
|
3.9 %
|
5.8 %
|
-1.9
|
Effingham County
|
2.7 %
|
4.6 %
|
-1.9
|
Fayette County
|
3.7 %
|
5.7 %
|
-2.0
|
Jasper County
|
3.1 %
|
4.6 %
|
-1.5
|
Centralia - Mt. Vernon Area
|
|
|
|
Clinton County
|
2.4 %
|
4.2 %
|
-1.8
|
Hamilton County
|
3.0 %
|
4.3 %
|
-1.3
|
Jefferson County
|
4.4 %
|
6.7 %
|
-2.3
|
Marion County
|
4.4 %
|
6.6 %
|
-2.2
|
Washington County
|
2.1 %
|
3.4 %
|
-1.3
|
Wayne County
|
3.4 %
|
5.2 %
|
-1.8
|
Other Areas
|
|
|
|
LWIA 21
|
3.6 %
|
5.8 %
|
-2.2
|
LWIA 23
|
3.5 %
|
5.6 %
|
-2.1
|
LWIA 24
|
3.6 %
|
6.0 %
|
-2.4
|
LWIA 25
|
4.1 %
|
6.4 %
|
-2.3
|
LWIA 26
|
4.1 %
|
6.2 %
|
-2.1
|
Southeastern EDR
|
3.5 %
|
5.6 %
|
-2.1
South Central Illinois Highlights
Mattoon - Charleston Area
December 2021 total nonfarm employment increased by +550 compared to one year ago.
Employment gains were posted in Government (+350), Construction (+175), Educational and Health Services (+100), Financial Activities (+75), Leisure and Hospitality (+25), and Other Services (+25).
Payrolls decreased in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-100), Professional and Business Services (-50), and Information (-25). No employment change was reported in Natural Resources and Mining, or Manufacturing.
Effingham Area
Total nonfarm employment in December 2021 increased by +650 compared to last year.
Employment gains were posted in Government (+150), Educational and Health Services (+125), Leisure and Hospitality (+100), Information (+75), Construction (+50), Manufacturing (+50), Professional and Business Services (+50), Natural Resources and Mining (+50), Other Services (+25), and Financial Activities (+25).
Employment declined in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-25).
Centralia - Mt. Vernon Area
December total nonfarm employment increased by +600 since December 2020.
Employment increased in Professional and Business Services (+150), Government (+100), Manufacturing (+100), Other Services (+75), Construction (+75), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+50), Natural Resources and Mining (+25), Information (+25), Leisure and Hospitality (+25), and Educational and Health Services (+25).
Payrolls decreased in Financial Activities (-25).
Note: Monthly 2020 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2021, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.