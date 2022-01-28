World Champ Tech Announces Release of Revolutionary Apple Workout Apps
Advanced Machine Learning Algorithms Provide Personalized Real-Time CoachingMOUNTAIN VIEW, CA , USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Champ Tech LLC proudly announces the release of its reimagined line of revolutionary Apple Watch workout apps. These apps employ advanced, real-time machine learning algorithms to provide personalized coaching during a workout which creates a delightful and magical workout experience optimized for Apple Watch with AirPods.
By harnessing the power of the Apple Watch, World Champ Tech’s apps provide users with personalized coaching and guidance precisely when it can provide the greatest benefits. Real-time coaching leads to faster fitness improvements with lower risk of injury or burnout. Additionally, your privacy & data security is insured because your data never leaves your Watch for processing on a distant cloud server.
Key App Features:
-Audio feedback provided through AirPods or Bluetooth headphones so that users don't have to disrupt their workouts to squint at data on their Apple Watch
-Geek out on piles of data and performance metrics
-Quick audio feedback of current time, pace, and heart rate when you raise your wrist
-Custom user interface features designed to work reliably under heavy perspiration or rain
-Easy to visualize charts of altitude, pace, heart rate, and cadence
-All day battery life for the longest workouts
-Automatic climb & ski run detection and categorization
-Conveniently & quickly launch the app directly from Watch face complications
-Integrates seamlessly with Apple Health
Coaching Subscription Features:
-Comprehensive climb & ski run performance analysis and personalized improvement suggestions
-Heart rate analysis with feedback aimed to guide users to their correct target heart rate zone
-Pace & effort analysis helps guide users to the optimal effort level to maximize their training
-Real time acute fatigue analysis that alerts users when they are getting tired and should consider stopping to reduce risk of injury
-Post workout chronic fatigue analysis that coaches users to take rest days or extra recovery days when appropriate to avoid burnout and over training
-Alerts to keep users on track with hydration and fueling during long workouts
-Frequent audio encouragement to motivate peak performance
-Flexible interface for designing complex interval workouts with audio feedback and coaching at the start & end of each interval
-Customized target training effort ranges based on a users’ personal data
-Data processing & machine learning model training performed on device to insure user data privacy & security with no data ever sent to a cloud server
Bike+®, Hike+™, Roll+™, Run+™, Ski+™, Swim+™, and Walk+™ are available on the Apple App Store exclusively for Apple Watch. Coaching subscriptions unlock the coaching features across the entire family of World Champ Tech workout apps, and are available for purchase in-app for $1.99/month. A free, 14-day trial of the coaching features is available to demo in-app.
More information about the apps can be found at the World Champ Tech website:
https://www.worldchamptech.com/apps
World Champ Tech has a modest mission: to create the world’s best workout apps. Apps that delight and amaze; apps that make the experience of using a workout app feel effortless and even a tiny bit magical. The goal is to not just merely innovate, but to revolutionize workout apps.
James Mattis
World Champ Tech LLC
+1 408-391-3318
