Activities from the Pennsylvania Tourism Office Bring Groundhog Day Fun from Gobbler’s Knob to Your Home

Prepare for Punxsutawney Phil’s Prediction with Tasty Treats, Divine Drinks and Creative Crafts

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Tourism Office is bringing the fun of Gobbler’s Knob into homes around the world with a variety of activities celebrating Pennsylvania’s top prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil as he takes the stage Wednesday, Feb. 2, to make his spring arrival prediction at the 136th Groundhog Day celebration.

Thousands travel to Punxsutawney each February to witness Phil as he emerges from hibernation to look for his shadow and predict either a swift spring or six more weeks of winter weather. The fun of this quintessentially Pennsylvania tradition can be enjoyed anywhere through a collection of craft projects, food and drink recipes, and more curated by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office. Watch as Phil makes his prediction on the live stream while engaging with family and friends in activities like:

“Whether you’re rooting for six more weeks of snow or you’re eager to hear that spring is on the horizon, we want you to join Phil in the quirky fun of Groundhog Day,” said Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary for Marketing, Tourism & Film, Carrie Fischer Lepore. “This time-honored tradition is part of what makes us an uncommon Commonwealth in the best way possible. We encourage everyone who can’t be at the Knob at sunrise to get into the spirit of Groundhog Day with a Phil-inspired snack, craft, or cocktail.”

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office will stream the prognostication live from Gobbler’s Knob starting at 6:00 AM on Feb. 2.

For more inspiration, check out visitPA’s Groundhog Day page or visitPA’s Groundhog Day board on Pinterest. Use #GHD2022 to share Instagram-worthy moments of your celebration with fellow Phil fans.

MEDIA CONTACT: Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

