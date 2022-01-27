Waste Management and Radiation Control 2021 State of the Environment Report

The Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control (DWMRC) works continuously to ensure the proper management of solid and hazardous waste, guarantees the safe management of radioactive materials, provides education and outreach, and promotes recycling efforts.

DWMRC works closely with facilities to clean up waste-contaminated areas and establishes permit and licensing conditions that ensure that waste treatment, storage, and disposal practices protect human health and the environment. Health physicists safeguard citizens from exposure to radiation through equipment inspections and oversight of the industrial and medical uses of radioactive materials.

DWMRC responsibilities include:

Safe management of solid, hazardous, and radioactive wastes

Health and safety inspections of X-ray equipment and other sources of radiation

Assisting property owners in the cleanup of contaminated property to return it to beneficial use

Waste management assistance through public education and outreach

Safe recycling systems for used oil and waste tires

“We value the partnership that we have built with The Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control. The entire team at the agency has been instrumental in assisting Clean Harbors reach new levels of achievement in meeting our customers’ ever-changing needs while maintaining high standards of environmental stewardship. At times this has meant detailed discussions regarding the interpretation of regulations in which all parties maintained an open mind and transparency in communication. Other times this has meant assisting in the modification of permit requirements to take regulatory changes and industry standards into consideration. The agency is always open to providing guidance upon request and has truly partnered with us in our mission to be a premier provider of disposal services. We look forward to many more years of this collaborative effort in order to provide for safe destruction of waste for industry in Utah and the surrounding area.” –William Simmons, Clean Harbors Environmental Services “We work extensively with the Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control to ensure proper compliance and protection of human health and the environment at our Clean Harbors Grassy Mountain landfill. Due to the dynamic nature of our operations, we are in near-constant communication with the agency. We are always very impressed with, and grateful for, the guidance provided by our on-site inspectors and their management team. The breadth of our work with the agency is immense, from regulatory inspections of hazardous waste operations to landfill unit construction and closure to groundwater monitoring, and we’ve consistently found representatives of DWMRC to be informed, fair and objective in their approach to regulating our industry. Their responsiveness and expertise help us achieve our goal of managing waste safely and effectively.” –Shane B. Whitney, Clean Harbors Environmental Services