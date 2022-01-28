Iowa Governor Reynolds Declares January 28 Iowa Data Privacy Day
2022 marks the 14th consecutive year of declaration in Iowa
Society’s concern over personal privacy is palpable”DES MOINES, IA, USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the fourteenth year in a row, Iowa’s governor has proclaimed January 28 to be Iowa Data Privacy Day. The proclamation has been declared across three different governor terms, including two Republicans and one Democrat, underscoring the critical and bipartisan nature of data security and privacy.
— Rebecca Herold
The Iowa holiday is held in conjunction with international Data Privacy Day, which was originally known as European Data Protection Day, introduced by the Council of Europe in 2007. Two years later on January 26, 2009, the US House of Representatives unanimously declared January 28 as National Data Privacy Day. For its part, the US Senate declared National Data Privacy Day to be January 28 in 2010 and 2011.
Within the 2022 proclamation, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds encourages more people in Iowa “to become aware of personal information privacy concerns and to take steps to protect their own privacy interests as well as their personal information.”
Since 2009, Rebecca Herold has worked with the Iowa Governor’s office annually to support the formal proclamations of Iowa Data Privacy Day. Herold is an IT, security, privacy and compliance expert and founder of The Privacy Professor consultancy, and Privacy & Security Brainiacs, an online SaaS services platform that offers security, privacy and compliance education, training and awareness tools to businesses and individuals.
“Society’s concern over personal privacy is palpable,” said Herold. “From Congressional hearings and groundbreaking state privacy legislation to new lawsuits and privacy breach penalties announced almost daily, it’s evident that more private citizens, government officials and industry leaders are paying attention to the risks. The pervasiveness of data-hungry technology, such as the billions of IoT devices that are ubiquitous across our personal and professional lives, is propelling that risk to exponentially higher levels with each passing year.”
In honor of 2021’s Iowa Data Privacy Day, Rebecca and her business partner Noah Herold launched Privacy & Security Brainiacs to raise security and privacy awareness in organizations and the general public. The company provides a wide variety of training and awareness products and activities, including videos, e-books, podcasts, a new series of paperback books and more, with new free offerings released every month.
For Iowa organizations and individuals wanting to mark Iowa Data Privacy Day, Privacy & Security Brainiacs assembled the following suggestions:
• Watch Herold’s recent awareness talk, “IoT Security and Privacy at Home: Keeping the Digital Spies Out” to learn the risks of IoT devices, as well as how to mitigate them.
• Organize a virtual trivia event with privacy history as the subject.
• Subscribe to Herold’s ‘Tips of the Month’ newsletter. (Click the Sign Up button on the homepage of PrivacySecurityBrainiacs.com.
• Check the privacy-friendliness of your browser with the Cover Your Tracks website.
• Post about the holiday on social media (#PrivacyAware and #DataPrivacyDay).
• Explore and share PrivacySecurityBrainiacs.com flipbooks, paperbacks, infographics, training classes, videos and images of all Iowa Data Privacy Day proclamations.
“Data security and privacy is a team effort. No technology can be secured completed by depending on others or only on the technology,” Herold added. “Everyone needs to be aware of the risks and preventative actions they can take to slow the tide of the unauthorized, unethical and illegal use of personal data.”
Despite growing societal concern over digital privacy and emerging cybersecurity protections, data privacy breaches continue to rise. In fact, a new report by the Identity Theft Resource Center revealed the number of reported data breaches jumped 68 percent in 2021 to the highest total ever. Eighty-three percent of those breaches involved sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers.
About Rebecca Herold
Rebecca Herold provides information security, privacy, IT and compliance consulting and expert witness services to organizations of all sizes, in a wide range of industries, throughout the world. Aside from hosting the on-demand radio show and podcast Data Security & Privacy with The Privacy Professor (voiceamerica.com/show/2733), Herold is CEO of The Privacy Professor consultancy. Herold has built a loyal and growing global listenership for her show over the past two years. Its success is due in part to the diverse group of high-profile legal, information security and privacy experts who have served as guests. To learn more, visit privacyguidance.com.
About Privacy & Security Brainiacs
Rebecca Herold launched Privacy Security Brainiacs in partnership with her son Noah Herold on Data Privacy Day 2021. The online platform offers IT, security, privacy and compliance education, training and awareness tools to help organizations of all sizes, in a wide range of industries, throughout the world. Privacy & Security Brainiacs provides online Software as a Service (SaaS) training modules, with business admin capabilities for organizations to assign and managing training for their employees. They also provide videos, podcasts, e-books, custom training, awareness events, and learning activities. To learn more, visit privacysecuritybrainiacs.com.
# # #
Media Contacts:
Rebecca Herold (for The Privacy Professor Consultancy), rebeccaherold@rebeccaherold.com
Noah Herold (for Privacy & Security Brainiacs), noahherold@privacysecuritybrainiacs.com
Rebecca Herold
Privacy and Security Brainiacs
+1 515-491-1564
email us here