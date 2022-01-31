WooDate Adds Spark to Relationships During the Pandemic with Date Planning CoPilot

WooDate Inc. Find, customize, & book your date Date Planning CoPilot

WooDate gives all users the opportunity to use their date copiloting service by making the service free for the next few months.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WooDate makes it easier for people to plan dates and keep the spark alive in their relationships. The company sifts through the noise to provide quality dates within the San Francisco Bay Area, which people can find using WooDate’s date idea search engine. For those wanting to skip the planning stage, WooDate’s date planning copilot service, also referred to as Goose, will take care of it for them.

To use Goose, a customer simply inputs a few date criteria to make sure the date fits their expectations and the best way to contact them for receiving the date. At this point, WooDate finds and pieces together a date based on the customer’s criteria then sends the date itinerary. After the date is sent, the user can then ask to have the date customized or finalize the bookings themselves. Typically, WooDate charges a fee for the date planning service, but for the next few months, they’re making the service free.

“People want to show they still have tricks up their sleeve to impress their partner, but they have limited time to plan with life and work getting in the way,” explained CEO Dan Ferras. “This is where Goose comes in to make it possible for these customers to enjoy new, quality experiences that fit their tastes without stressing about what to do. We’re excited to extend the service to all users by making the service free, so they’ll have an opportunity to try it, especially with Valentine’s Day around the corner.”

WooDate recently released results from a study that looked into the effects the pandemic is having on dating, and one of the findings shows that it’s harder to plan dates. WooDate has been able to help guide customers through this difficulty, and Goose has been instrumental. Married couples with kids and working professionals that work long hours have been the main customers with WooDate planning first dates, 10-year anniversaries, and everything in between. These dates have ranged from Michelin-starred restaurants to dueling piano bars to yoga classes to concerts.

“We take setting up dates seriously and find great joy in it because we know how important it is for people to spend time together while enjoying new experiences,” concluded Dan. “The results have been exciting with return customers sharing how successful the dates have been and the time the service has saved them. Goose gives people an opportunity to focus on the person they’re with rather than the logistics of the date, which is especially important during these difficult times, and we look forward to continuing to find the best dates possible for our customers in the future.”

