Ruiz Applauds Federal Action Recognizing Dangers of Supplemental Crib Mattresses

Trenton – Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz issued the following statement praising the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission’s decision to restrict the sale of supplemental crib mattresses, which have continually proved fatal among infants in mesh-sided playpens:

“I am relieved to finally see action taken on these dangerous products. Far too many parents have lost their children because they were unaware of the hazards posed by supplemental mattresses, but it is their tireless advocacy that has made this change possible. In 2016, I tried to ban supplemental mattresses in the state, but sadly we were unable to get the bill over the finish line. By ensuring that all aftermarket mattresses are safe for infants, this decision will save countless lives.”