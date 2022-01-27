Submit Release
Gov. Lujan Grisham to attend meeting of National Governors Association

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will travel to Washington, D.C., on Thursday to take part in the annual Winter Meeting of the National Governors Association, for which she serves on the executive committee.

Over the course of several days, Gov. Lujan Grisham will participate in meetings with federal leaders and governors from around the country, including discussions focused on infrastructure investments, broadband expansion, environmental protection, climate resiliency, clean energy development, and economic growth.

The governor is scheduled to return to New Mexico late Monday.

