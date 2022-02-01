FRB Federal Credit Union Offers CURevl’s New College Planning Tool to Its Members

GALVESTON, TEXAS, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CU REVL LLC (CURevl) announced the launch of its new college planning website, colleging. Federal Reserve Board Federal Credit Union is the first client to offer this exciting new resource to its members.

CURevl understands financial literacy is important to credit unions and their members. Helping families navigate the journey to college is an area we can help. Planning for college is a journey, not an event. There are a lot of players and a lot of moving pieces making the process sometimes confusing. Colleging hopes by breaking it down info more manageable phases, people will be less intimidated.

“I am proud to be a part of an organization doing their part to promote financial literacy,” said Tim Kulesha, COO at CURevl. “College planning is one path in the greater life journey but one that can assist in starting ‘adulting’ on more solid footing.”

“Finally, a comprehensive, fun, and easy-to-follow website about the entire college journey for students and parents! All the information in one place, and readily accessible. Colleging.com is a disrupter in the best sense. Bravo!” says Theresa Trimble, CEO of FRBFCU.

For additional information on college planning and CURevl, visit colleging.com.



About CU Revl LLC

CU REVL LLC (CURevl) is a Texas based credit union service organization. Our team of education finance gurus are constantly dreaming up ways to help credit unions create solutions to attract new younger members.



About FRB Federal Credit Union

Our mission is to meet every one of our members’ unique financial needs—both short term and long term—so that they can build a lifetime of financial strength and freedom from financial worries for themselves and their families. We offer competitive loan and savings rates, low fees, and every member gets our personal attention. For information on membership, please visit frbfcu.org.



###