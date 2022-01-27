Prime Minister: each passing year further highlights the scale of the Holocaust tragedy

LITHUANIA, January 27 - Today is the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp was liberated 77 years ago. Today, we remember millions of innocent people who fell victim to the Nazi genocide during World War II.

‘No statutory limitations are applied to crimes against humanity, and each passing year further highlights the scale of the Holocaust tragedy. During the Holocaust, we lost the large community that had created Lithuania, and its loss impoverished us. This testament of pain obliges generations to bear the burden of shared responsibility for what has happened and to make every effort to ensure that it never happens again. I invite everyone to remember the tragedy of the Holocaust by paying tribute to the calendar not only today, but also not to forget to foster tolerance and respect for people every day,’ said Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

Today, we bow our heads to all the Righteous Among the Nations who risked their lives to rescue others.