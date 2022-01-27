State of Michigan Launches New At-Home COVID-19 Test Insurance Coverage Webpage

New webpage provides insurer contact information, details on making claims, and locations where at-home tests can be obtained without out-of-pocket cost

Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, DIFS-press@michigan.gov Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 27, 2022

(LANSING, MICH) Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox are announcing the launch of a new consumer webpage to help Michiganders understand the new federal rule that requires private insurers to cover at-home COVID-19 tests.

"Ensuring that every Michigander has access to convenient at-home COVID-19 testing is an important part of our strategy for keeping Michiganders safe," said Governor Whitmer. "Our new website provides Michiganders the information they need to take advantage of this new insurance benefit that could save a family of four up to $384 per month."

"This new insurance benefit will help reduce the expense of getting these convenient, at-home tests, but the specifics of how this coverage is provided varies depending on your insurer," said DIFS Director Anita Fox. "This new webpage contains information on how you can obtain covered tests, submit claims for reimbursement, and find contact information and links to your insurer's COVID-19 testing website. If you have questions about this new coverage, contact DIFS at 877-999-6442, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m."

The federal rule requires insurers to cover eight at-home COVID-19 tests per month for each person covered by a health plan. Under the rule, insurers may establish a network of preferred providers to provide tests with no out-of-pocket cost or they may require the consumer to purchase tests up front and later submit claims for reimbursement. Consumers' costs and reimbursement amounts will vary depending on how their insurer offers this benefit.

The general public has numerous options for accessing COVID-19 testing such as identification of MDHHS supported community popup testing sites, which include testing at welcome centers and airports in addition to 22 neighborhood testing sites across the state. Michiganders can also locate testing sites near them through an online search tool. In addition, all Michiganders now have access to free at-home tests that will be sent directly to them in the mail by the federal government. More information on this federal program, including a form for making test requests, is available at CovidTests.gov.

Consumers who have questions or concerns that cannot be resolved directly with their health insurer can contact DIFS 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 877-999-6442.

The mission of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services is to ensure access to safe and secure insurance and financial services fundamental for the opportunity, security, and success of Michigan residents, while fostering economic growth and sustainability in both industries. In addition, the Department provides consumer protection, outreach, and financial literacy and education services to Michigan residents. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/DIFS or follow the Department on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

####