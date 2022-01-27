Masan High-Tech Materials among Việt Nam's 50 Best Performing Companies in 2021

VIETNAM, January 27 -

Masan High-Tech Materials is among Việt Nam's 50 Best Performing Companies in 2021. — Phot courtesy of Masan

HÀ NỘI — Masan High-Tech Materials has been named among the ‘Top 50 Vietnam The Best in 2021’ by Vietnam Report JSC and VietNamNet.

An awards ceremony was held at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội on January 14, 2022, to honour Việt Nam's leading groups and companies that managed to meet the key selection criteria such as being ranked in the list of the 500 largest enterprises in Việt Nam (VNR500) for three consecutive years, having good capital efficiency, consistent profit growth prospects, and a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Masan High-Tech Materials received this prestigious award thanks to its innovation and sustainability activities despite facing various challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the outbreak brought great challenges to enterprises, industries and markets all over the world, the company found a way to balance between ensuring the operations and continuously implementing many strategic steps.

Its core values of ‘Respect – Innovation – Results’ remain the guiding principles and foundation for the development of the company.

Masan High-Tech Materials has seen a growing market share in all markets where it has a presence.

A modern production line of Masan High-Tech Materials in Việt Nam. — Phot courtesy of Masan

Its revenues in the first 11 months of 2021 were VNĐ12.065 trillion (US$532.35 million). It paid taxes and others of nearly VNĐ800 billion ($35.29 million), created jobs for nearly 2,000 workers and paid them an average monthly income of VNĐ12.8 million.

Modern production technologies, strict management processes, community-based sustainable development policies, compliance with regulations on environmental protection, afforestation to achieve carbon neutrality, and energy saving were the highlights of its efforts in 2021.

It also donated VNĐ4.83 billion to social and community causes, including infrastructure, agricultural extension activities and activities that sought to offer sustainable livelihoods, provide healthcare, clean water and hygiene to the community, micro-finance and economic restoration funding, and organising charity and humanity programmes, and programmes to enhance capabilities of the locals.

In 2021, Masan High-Tech Materials was also proud to be ranked among the Top 50 Excellent Enterprises in Việt Nam, Top 100 Brands in Việt Nam, Top 100 Sustainable Companies in Việt Nam, and Top 500 Largest Enterprises in Việt Nam, and win Enterprise for Employees’ Benefits and Excellent Enterprise in Thái Nguyên Province awards among others.

These prestigious awards and honours are testament to Masan High-Tech Materials’ outstanding efforts to overcome a year full of obstacles and difficulties, and will motivate the company to achieve higher production and business goals. — VNS