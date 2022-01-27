Care Indeed Receives 2022 Best of Home Care® – Employer of Choice Award
Care Indeed announced today that it has received the 2022 Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award from Home Care Pulse. The Employer of Choice Award is granted only to the top-ranking home care providers, based on caregiver satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse, an independent satisfaction research firm for home care. Care Indeed is recognized among the best employers of in-home caregivers in the region.
“We’re excited to congratulate Care Indeed for their well-deserved achievement: earning the Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award,” says Todd Austin, President of Home Care Pulse. “Since this award is based on employee feedback, it shows the dedication Care Indeed has to providing their employees with a great working experience, ensuring clients have well-trained, compassionate caregivers.”
Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice award-winning providers work with Home Care Pulse to gather feedback from their caregivers via live phone interviews each month. Because Home Care Pulse is an independent company, it is able to collect honest and unbiased feedback.
“We firmly believe that our caregivers and staff are the foundation of our organization and should be held in the same high regard as all those we serve. CARE is the foundation of our business, and it takes an incredible team of hardworking and dedicated members for the entire ecosystem to work. ,” says Dee Bustos, CEO. “We’re so honored to receive this award and that our caregivers feel supported and valued.
“At Home Care Pulse, our mission is to help home care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations,” says Todd Austin, President of Home Care Pulse. “When we see agencies like Care Indeed that provide a truly outstanding employment experience, we know we’re on the right track. Care Indeed has worked extremely hard to provide high-quality care and employment, and their work hasn’t gone unnoticed. This award allows them to provide proof of quality to potential clients and caregivers.”
To find out more about Care Indeed’s commitment to excellence, please visit www.careindeed.com or call (650) 328-1001.
About Care Indeed
Care Indeed is a leading provider of home care services throughout the Bay Area. Founded by two nurses with extensive caregiving experience, in 2010 they set out with a dream to trans
form the home care industry by focusing on one common mission - to create a better world for seniors and caregivers. The first agency of its kind to adopt innovative technologies and programs including virtual reality training for caregivers, the company encompasses three offices, more than 700
