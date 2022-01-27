Governor Carney Presents Fiscal Year 2023 Recommended Budget

Plan focuses on strengthening economy, expanding opportunity, supporting families and workforce

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor Carney on Thursday presented his Fiscal Year 2023 Recommended Budget virtually, sending the General Assembly a plan that will strengthen Delaware’s economy, expand opportunity, and supporting Delaware’s families and workforce.

“We made it through the worst of the pandemic without cutting services or raising taxes. Responsibly managing our state budget is more important than ever. This budget proposal will do just that,” said Governor Carney. “Delaware will come out stronger through this pandemic. That’s why we’re investing in economic development to prepare our state for the economy of the future. That’s why we’re continuing to invest in Delaware’s children, families and workforce. And that’s why we’re investing in protecting Delaware’s natural heritage. I want to thank members of the General Assembly for their partnership and for their consideration of this budget.”

Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Highlights

General Fund Operating budget totals $4.9 billion , limiting growth to 4.6%

, limiting growth to 4.6% Sets aside over $15.2 million in reserves (after projected cash to bond bill and grant in aid)

in reserves (after projected cash to bond bill and grant in aid) Appropriates $215 million toward one-time items in a separate supplemental appropriation bill

toward one-time items in a separate supplemental appropriation bill Takes continued steps toward providing compensation and pay equity for state employees

Increases Opportunity Funding investments in our schools for low-income students and English language learners

Continues investments in clean water, economic development and fulfills our commitments to new school construction in all three counties

Continues to fund secure and modern spaces for Kent and Sussex County courthouses

Preparing for the Economy of the Future

Invests $60 million in economic development, including: $30 million in strategic fund $10 million in site readiness $10 million in graduation lab space $10 million in transportation infrastructure fund

in economic development, including:

Environmental Initiatives

Invests $404.7 million in environmental justice, including: $30 million in aglands preservation and open space $7.5 million in shoreline and waterway resiliency $367.2 million in clean water, including federal support from the American Rescue Plan Act

in environmental justice, including:

Investing in Delaware’s Children

Invests $339.9 million in funding school projects, including $19.8 million for the Wilmington Learning Collaborative and Redding Consortium

in funding school projects, including $19.8 million for the Wilmington Learning Collaborative and Redding Consortium Increases funding by $4.5 million for low-income students and English learner students towards achieving the goal of doubling opportunity funding by 2025

for low-income students and English learner students towards achieving the goal of doubling opportunity funding by 2025 Invests $20.6 million to support mental health service units for elementary schools

to support mental health service units for elementary schools Invests millions in Delaware’s higher education institutions including capital improvements, technology upgrades, scholarships, and investments into the Higher Education Economic Development Investment Fund

Supporting Delaware Families

$1.4 million to support extended post-partum Medicaid coverage

to support extended post-partum Medicaid coverage $1.5 million for the development of a therapeutic foster care program

for the development of a therapeutic foster care program Nearly $1 million to support the growth of Delaware Healthy Children Insurance Program (CHIP)

to support the growth of Delaware Healthy Children Insurance Program (CHIP) $3.7 million to support expungement programs

Supporting Delaware’s Workforce

Investing $88.7 million in compensation and pay equity to move toward a $15 minimum wage for state workers, increase to merit pay scales or 2% pay increase

in compensation and pay equity to move toward a $15 minimum wage for state workers, increase to merit pay scales or 2% pay increase Supporting Health Care Workers $500,000 to increase funding for the Health Care provider State loan repayment program $300,000 to permanently fund the mental health services loan forgiveness program

Supporting Child Care Providers & Workers $11.5 million in increased support for child care providers and workers



