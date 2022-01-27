Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,668 in the last 365 days.

Governor Carney Presents Fiscal Year 2023 Recommended Budget

Governor Carney, Secretary of Finance Rick Geisenberger, Office of Management and Budget Director Cerron Cade, and an ASL Interpreter appear on a virtual briefing for the Governor's FY 23 budget briefing.

Plan focuses on strengthening economy, expanding opportunity, supporting families and workforce

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor Carney on Thursday presented his Fiscal Year 2023 Recommended Budget virtually, sending the General Assembly a plan that will strengthen Delaware’s economy, expand opportunity, and supporting Delaware’s families and workforce.

“We made it through the worst of the pandemic without cutting services or raising taxes. Responsibly managing our state budget is more important than ever. This budget proposal will do just that,” said Governor Carney. “Delaware will come out stronger through this pandemic. That’s why we’re investing in economic development to prepare our state for the economy of the future. That’s why we’re continuing to invest in Delaware’s children, families and workforce. And that’s why we’re investing in protecting Delaware’s natural heritage. I want to thank members of the General Assembly for their partnership and for their consideration of this budget.” 

Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Highlights

  • General Fund Operating budget totals $4.9 billion, limiting growth to 4.6%
  • Sets aside over $15.2 million in reserves (after projected cash to bond bill and grant in aid)
  • Appropriates $215 million toward one-time items in a separate supplemental appropriation bill
  • Takes continued steps toward providing compensation and pay equity for state employees
  • Increases Opportunity Funding investments in our schools for low-income students and English language learners
  • Continues investments in clean water, economic development and fulfills our commitments to new school construction in all three counties
  • Continues to fund secure and modern spaces for Kent and Sussex County courthouses

Preparing for the Economy of the Future

  • Invests $60 million in economic development, including:
    • $30 million in strategic fund
    • $10 million in site readiness
    • $10 million in graduation lab space
    • $10 million in transportation infrastructure fund

Environmental Initiatives

  • Invests $404.7 million in environmental justice, including:  
    • $30 million in aglands preservation and open space
    • $7.5 million in shoreline and waterway resiliency
    • $367.2 million in clean water, including federal support from the American Rescue Plan Act

Investing in Delaware’s Children

  • Invests $339.9 million in funding school projects, including $19.8 million for the Wilmington Learning Collaborative and Redding Consortium
  • Increases funding by $4.5 million for low-income students and English learner students towards achieving the goal of doubling opportunity funding by 2025
  • Invests $20.6 million to support mental health service units for elementary schools
  • Invests millions in Delaware’s higher education institutions including capital improvements, technology upgrades, scholarships, and investments into the Higher Education Economic Development Investment Fund

Supporting Delaware Families

  • $1.4 million to support extended post-partum Medicaid coverage
  • $1.5 million for the development of a therapeutic foster care program
  • Nearly $1 million to support the growth of Delaware Healthy Children Insurance Program (CHIP)
  • $3.7 million to support expungement programs

Supporting Delaware’s Workforce

  • Investing $88.7 million in compensation and pay equity to move toward a $15 minimum wage for state workers, increase to merit pay scales or 2% pay increase
  • Supporting Health Care Workers
    • $500,000 to increase funding for the Health Care provider State loan repayment program
    • $300,000 to permanently fund the mental health services loan forgiveness program
  • Supporting Child Care Providers & Workers
    • $11.5 million in increased support for child care providers and workers

 

Click here to download Governor Carney’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget presentation.

Click here to watch Governor Carney’s virtual budget presentation.

You just read:

Governor Carney Presents Fiscal Year 2023 Recommended Budget

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.