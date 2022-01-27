NANASP STATEMENT ON NEWLY RELEASED CDC MMWR GUIDANCE ON PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINES FOR OLDER ADULTS:
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Two new pneumococcal vaccines were approved last summer by the FDA. Now more than six months later, we now are still left with unclear guidance on who should receive what vaccine when, and no definitive timeline as to when we might get those answers,” said Bob Blancato, Executive Director, National Association of Nutrition and Aging Services Programs. “These continued delays and weak recommendations further erode the overall mission to protect older Americans from pneumococcal disease, which should be the CDC’s priority.”
“Improved vaccinations are only going to improve public health if people who should get them are aware they are available and that they qualify to receive them.
Calling for further evaluation to determine the public health benefit of a pneumonia vaccine is counterintuitive on its face especially during these times when the focus is on the respiratory health of older Americans.
We call on the CDC to quickly complete all remaining evaluations and promptly reissue guidance that calls for the widest possible coverage for newly approved vaccines offering the best protection against pneumonia.”
About NANASP:
Founded in 1977, NANASP is proud to be a leading organization advocating for community-based senior nutrition programs and staff. Our member programs represent a wide range of essential services providers who support the nutrition, health and life quality of seniors.
With over 1,100 members from across the United States, we are national advocates for senior health and wellbeing who strengthen the policies and programs that nourish seniors. We accomplish this mission through a collective national voice and through local community action.
NANASP is an active member of the aging network and works collaboratively with key coalitions, including the Leadership Council of Aging Organizations, the Elder Justice Coalition, and Defeat Malnutrition Today, on issues which concern the older adults our members serve, such as nutrition, Medicare and Medicaid, elder justice, Social Security and other retirement security issues, transportation, and older workers’ issues.
