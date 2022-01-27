AB152 in Asm: Representatives Sortwell and Callahan added as coauthors - 2022-01-27

WISCONSIN, January 27 - An Act to amend 101.12 (1) (intro.), 101.12 (2) and 101.19 (1g) (a); and to create 101.12 (2m) and 145.02 (5) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: examination of building plans for public buildings, public structures, and places of employment, and examination of plumbing plans. (FE)