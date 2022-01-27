Sports Turf Company to Complete Auburn University Practice Facility
Athletic construction company to construct state-of-the-art athletic facility
Auburn University has always shown a great commitment to providing the best facilities for their athletes. We’re excited to provide the Tigers with a facility that will propel its program forward.”AUBURN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce it has been awarded the Auburn University practice facility project. Working alongside Rabren General Contractors, the project will include an indoor artificial turf field, two natural grass fields and a sand pit.
“Auburn University has always shown a great commitment to providing the best facilities for their athletes,” Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins said. “We’re excited to return to its campus to provide the Tigers with a facility that will continue to propel its program forward.”
Sports Turf will construct the indoor artificial turf field to include a turf system focused on safety, enhanced performance and improved footing specifically for college athletes. The artificial turf system features AstroTurf’s Rhino Blend 48 turf system and Brock Powerbase Pro shock pad. AstroTurf’s Rhino Blend 48 turf system is an artificial turf system that combines slit film and monofilament fibers, providing the field with both durability and aesthetics. The Brock Powerbase Pro shock pad is engineered to optimize safety for athletes, specifically NCAA and NFL athletes, during impacts to the surface. The precisely designed shock pad provides a firmer surface allowing athletes to get in and out of cuts quicker while reducing lower extremity injuries.
In addition, Sports Turf will install a full underdrain system, sand-based rootzone and irrigation system on both natural grass fields. TifTuf Bermudagrass will be installed due to its ability to establish faster and recover quickly. The underdrain system and sand-based rootzone will help move water away at a faster rate allowing the Tigers to practice after intense rainfall. These elite natural grass fields are designed to withstand high amounts of traffic and rainfall while remaining in great condition for practices throughout the season.
