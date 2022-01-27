NC American Indian Tribes and Organizations to Receive $10 million in State Funding

North Carolina’s American Indian communities will receive a total of $10 million in state funds this year to support programs and services to help with pandemic recovery. This year’s state budget allocated money to each of the state recognized tribes and tribal organizations. The nonrecurring funds will be disbursed from the Pandemic Recovery Office within the Office of State Budget and Management. The NC Department of Administration’s Commission of Indian Affairs also received general appropriation funds to support further research into the impact of the pandemic on tribes across North Carolina.

“This is great news for our many native tribes and organizations devasted by the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Administration Secretary Pamela Brewington Cashwell. “While money cannot replace lives lost, our hope is that this funding will help build or restore vital programs and services which assist individuals and families in recovery from the pandemic.”

$715,285 to seven state-recognized American Indian Tribes: Coharie, Haliwa-Saponi, Lumbee, Meherrin, Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation, Sappony and Waccamaw-Siouan Note: As a federally recognized tribe, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians receives federal money directly as part of the American Rescue Plan Act

$4,000,000 to be disbursed among the seven tribes on a per capita basis

$250,000 to each of the following American Indian Urban Organizations: Cumberland County Association for Indian People, Guilford Native American Association, Metrolina Native American Association, and Triangle Native American Society

$73,000 in general appropriation funds to the Commission of Indian Affairs for a time limited COVID-19 pandemic analyst

Commemorating 51 years of service to tribal communities, the NC Commission of Indian Affairs is an active voice for North Carolina’s eight recognized tribes, advocating for issues impacting indigenous communities and providing resources to help individuals and their families.

The N.C. Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs help to promote and assist diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved. The NC Commission of Indian Affairs advocates for the needs of American Indian residents in North Carolina. It administers programs and services to American Indian communities across the state, including education and resources to aid in social and economic development. The Commission also works to address disparities and promote unity among American Indian and non-Indian communities.