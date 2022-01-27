New Custom MTB Jersey Designs Launch - Champion System USA Mountain Bike Collection

/EIN News/ -- Lincoln, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln, Nebraska -

Champion System, an online store that delivers fully custom-made apparel for cycling, triathlons, and running, with flexible, low minimum orders, has launched its range of custom MTB jerseys as previously announced. For more information, please visit https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/cycling/cycling-jerseys.

The company’s collection of MTB jerseys employs cutting-edge construction techniques and top-of-the-line fabrics. The lightweight, durable, and fully customizable MTB jerseys are available in a range of material options especially designed for off-the-beaten-track experiences. The CS Tech Lite™ fabric has a high capacity for wicking and heat management, which helps keep wearers cool and dry. Buyers based in areas with colder climates, who prioritize insulation above all else, can opt for the CS Winter Fleece™ fabric, which traps warm air and is perfect for sleety and snowy conditions. The CS Tech™ line of fabrics solves several issues for pro and amateur cyclists alike. For instance, the materials’ market-leading moisture-management properties wick away sweat. The fabrics also offer improved thermoregulation and 50+ UV protection.

The jerseys’ super-perforated mesh panels provide plenty of ventilation that makes them airy and breathable. The flatlock stitching ensures flexibility and strength and supports robust riding movements. The drop tail cut and eccentric hemstitching result in an excellent fit and maximum comfort. Readers can find out more about the jerseys’ excellent quality of life and durability features on https://champ-sys.com.

The thermal, and winter jerseys are available in various styles and in sizes XS to d 4XL. Customers can use the company’s online sizing guides and product-sizing customer reviews to find the best fit for themselves. All jersey models have women’s and men’s cuts.

As previously announced, Champion System has a robust online process that makes ordering their jerseys easy and seamless for both individuals and companies. From proofing to completion, the entire process is managed within the company’s in-house system. Customers can log into their accounts. The company also allows flexible 10-piece mix-and-match minimum orders, which can have any combination of tops, bottoms, or suits. They offer bulk pricing and can fulfill orders of fewer than 10 with more information available on contact.

All apparel is handcrafted and made to order. Champion System also has an easy solution for teams and sponsors who want their players’ or athletes’ uniforms to adorn their custom designs. For these groups, the company offers zero design-set-up fees, unlimited colors, printing and placement, and free design support. Customers can either start with an idea of their own or download a template to create a design. Either way, customers are in steer the entire process from start to finish.

Shipping typically takes 4 to 5 weeks from the order’s confirmation with express shipping options available. When reordering a design, the standard pricing is available, starting at only 5 pieces. Champion System has a lifetime quality guarantee and a crash replacement program for all their apparel.

Those interested can view the company’s line of MTB jerseys on https://champ-sys.com.

