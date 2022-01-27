The Dairy Fairy® introduces the Sydney All-PumpsBra offering all-in-one support to moms with in-bra & conventional pumps

With a patent-pending extender feature, the Sydney creates extra space to fit the larger in-bra pumps and adjusts to your cup size. At the same time, the bra includes hidden flange openings that allow a mom to slip her flanges in and be totally hands-free

The Dairy Fairy®, pioneers the very first one-for-all pumping bra, specifically designed for pumping w/ both ‘in-bra’ and ‘traditional’ pumps in one single bra.

It’s time that bras catch up to technology and offer moms the support they need to use any kind of pump on the market. The Sydney bra combines the innovation and designs the company is known for.” — Emily Ironi, Founder of The Dairy Fairy

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The Dairy Fairy® is “unbosoming” the very first one-for-all pumping bra and the first of its category, the Sydney. A breakthrough bra in the company’s newest “All-Pumps” line, the Sydney is designed to accommodate it all: it supports every pump available on the market today.

With the popularity of in-bra pumps and milk catchers (such as the Willow and Elvie), and with conventional pumps typically available to mothers through insurance, most moms are now juggling multiple pumps throughout the day. Other pumping and nursing bras work well for conventional pumps, but will stretch and wear out when obliging in-bra models - Sydney will work with any pump without sacrificing shape, lift, or fit, and no need to swap out.

“While we welcome all of the improvements in pump technology, we recognize that the lingerie moms wear while pumping also needs to evolve and progress. The Sydney bra takes a giant leap to embrace the multi-faceted tools that moms utilize while pumping,” says Emily Ironi, founder and Chief Executive of The Dairy Fairy.

With a patent-pending extender feature, the Sydney creates extra space to fit the larger in-bra pumps and adjusts to your cup size. At the same time, the bra includes hidden flange openings that allow a mom to slip her flanges in and be totally hands-free while she uses conventional pumps or even a hand pump. Other features include easy release nursing clips, strong-and-wireless breast support, and stretchable (and breathable) fabric that moves and changes with your body.

The Dairy Fairy revolutionized the pumping/nursing industry with its original designs, then improved mom’s experience again with the plus-sized line, and now, the company has innovated even further with the All-Pumps line. “It’s time that bras catch up to technology and offer moms the support they need to be able to use any kind of pump on the market.” Emily and her team aren’t strangers to delivering “firsts” into the industry, with multiple design and utility patents under their belt. The Sydney bra combines the innovation and thoughtful designs The Dairy Fairy is known for, to create a new bra ahead of its time.

About The Dairy Fairy®:

Founded in 2012, The Dairy Fairy® is the one-stop-shop, size-inclusive, premium pumping and nursing bra company. Emily Ironi, Founder of The Dairy Fairy, started the company with a simple concept: to design elegant, quality intimates that would allow nursing and pumping hands free, ensuring great comfort and fit – that made women feel feminine and beautiful during a time when their bodies are changing. The Dairy Fairy was the first company to pair maternity bras with matching panties; to expand their sizing options to include plus-sizes and petite-plus sizes; to prioritize femininity and sex-appeal in bra designs (without sacrificing function and comfort). The brand’s mission is to be a first choice for mothers looking for beautiful, premium intimates that accommodate wearable pumps and allow moms to carry on their busy lifestyles. Ingenious intimates for mama’s milk. Learn more at thedairyfairy.com