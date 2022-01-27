Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a multistate coalition in filing an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court that opposes Maryland’s unconstitutional ban on certain firearms, including any semi-automatic centerfire rifle with a detachable magazine that has at least two of a folding stock, a grenade or flare launcher, or a flash suppressor. The ban also specifically applies to a list of 45 enumerated rifle types.

The brief urges the Court to adopt a categorical approach to the Second Amendment and overturn Maryland’s firearms ban. Forty-three other states permit the use of these firearms; they are no more lethal than many other rifles that are not included in the ban; and numerous studies have shown that allowing law-abiding citizens to lawfully possess such weapons enhances public safety.

Read the amicus brief here.