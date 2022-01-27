Submit Release
News Search

There were 920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,704 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Joins Mul­ti­state Coali­tion to Pro­tect Sec­ond Amend­ment Rights

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a multistate coalition in filing an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court that opposes Maryland’s unconstitutional ban on certain firearms, including any semi-automatic centerfire rifle with a detachable magazine that has at least two of a folding stock, a grenade or flare launcher, or a flash suppressor. The ban also specifically applies to a list of 45 enumerated rifle types.  

The brief urges the Court to adopt a categorical approach to the Second Amendment and overturn Maryland’s firearms ban. Forty-three other states permit the use of these firearms; they are no more lethal than many other rifles that are not included in the ban; and numerous studies have shown that allowing law-abiding citizens to lawfully possess such weapons enhances public safety. 

Read the amicus brief here.  

You just read:

Pax­ton Joins Mul­ti­state Coali­tion to Pro­tect Sec­ond Amend­ment Rights

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.