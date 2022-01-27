MDOT and OCP virtual public open house Feb. 10 to discuss I-75 modernization project in Oakland County

Contact:

Agency:

Rob Morosi, Office of Communications, 248-361-6288Transportation

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Oakland Corridor Partners (OCP) invite the public to attend a virtual open house regarding the 2022 work schedule for Segment 3 of the ongoing I-75 modernization project in Oakland County. During this virtual event, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

Who: MDOT staff and project consultants OCP staff Interested residents and local stakeholders

When: Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 6-7 p.m.

Project team presentation 6:05-6:20 p.m.

Where: Zoom Virtual Public Meeting: Click here to register. Passcode: 410171

To join by phone without using Internet, call toll-free: 1 312 626 6799 Webinar ID: 823 6149 3570 Passcode: 410171

Accessibility: Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Project information: Segment 3 of the I-75 modernization project is a multi-year rebuilding effort on more than 5 miles of pavement, replacing bridges, installing retaining and noise walls, and building a state-of-the-art drainage tunnel between M-102 (Eight Mile Road) and 13 Mile Road.