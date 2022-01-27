Sustainable Long Puffer Coats Women Launch - Waterproof Ladies’ Winter Jackets Updated

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Canadian fashion brand Frank And Oak has released the Highland long puffer coat for women as part of their limited-edition end-of-year winter-wear collection. With its outer shell and inner lining made of 100% recycled polyester, the coat is a brilliant conscious clothing option for adverse weather conditions.

More information is available on: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

The new launch is the latest addition to Frank And Oak’s extensive range of winter products, which includes outerwear, sweaters, socks, boots, and more for female and male customers alike.

The company describes the Highland long puffer coat as an ideal layer that helps the entire body stay warm in cold or wet environments. Featuring 20K/20K ratings in terms of breathability and water repellency, the garment keeps wearers dry and comfortable even in heavy rain, wind, and snow. It has animal-free plumes and fibres, thus being a vegan-friendly product that provides the same appearance and warmth as animal-derived down.

Wearers will also derive optimal convenience from the coat’s magnetized placket and bottom side-seam snaps. A hidden zipper feature allows the wearer to open and seal the coat with ease and, hence, enhances the garment’s stylishness. Available across the United States and Canada, the long puffer coat, which comes in black and walnut colours, can complement a variety of winter accessories.

As previously announced, customers call the coat’s strategically long design, coupled with its relatively lightweight build, its major strength. Pairing elastic, heat-trapping cuffs with polar fleece, Frank And Oak emphasizes the coat’s superiority as a provider of enduring insulation and warmth from top to bottom.

“I had been searching for the perfect winter jacket for years,” says one satisfied customer. “My requirements: oversized, stylish, high collar, long enough to hit my knees but not too long, snaps, warm but not heavy, sustainable materials. This jacket hits them all—it’s the best I’ve ever owned.”

https://youtu.be/L4p-P1-oSQE

Interested parties in Canada and the United States can visit https://ca.frankandoak.com for more details on Frank And Oak and their new Highland winter puffer coat.

