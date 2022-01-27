Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market Size to Rise at a Moderate CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2027

TMR Image

Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global collagen peptide and gelatin market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, increase in commercialization of novel collagen-based drug delivery systems and rise in social awareness about personal well-being are projected to drive the global collagen peptide and gelatin market. According to the report, the global collagen peptide and gelatin market was valued at US$ 5,976.9 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2027.

Mergers and Acquisitions are Key Ploy to Maintain Strong Market Hold

Major factors driving the collagen peptide application in nutraceuticals sector are awareness, affordability, and accessibility. People are more concerned about health and lifestyle, which has increased the demand for dietary supplements. In case of personal well-being, people are opting for functional foods and nutraceuticals to prevent age-related diseases and improve their health. Nutraceuticals are used by geriatric population and sportspersons, as these are a rich source of proteins and other essential supplements. Thus, deficiencies due to nutrition are not related to the economic classes, but to the type of food consumed by the people.

In addition, mergers & acquisitions, new prebiotic/probiotic product launches, and heart health-enhancing nutraceuticals are expected to augment market growth. Use of collagen in several medical devices and drugs is increasing, owing to its characteristics such as biodegradability, high absorption rates, positive effect on wound healing, and easy availability. Use of collagen in wound healing application is on the rise due to increase in geriatric and obese population worldwide along with rise in prevalence of several chronic diseases such as diabetes. It also reduces the occurrence of infections at the wound sites and minimizes the irritation. The use of collagen-based wound healing products is gaining utmost importance and this is likely to drive the market.

Based on type, the global collagen peptide and gelatin market has been divided into Type I, type II and others. Based on source, type I is further sub segmented into fish and others. Fish is further bifurcated into tilapia, carp, and others. Type II is segmented into hydrolyzed and undenatured. The type I collagen held major share in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market in 2018 and is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing consciousness among people towards personal care and health has led to the rise in the use of nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals. High demand for these products has led to the overall rise in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market as collagen is the main ingredient for these products owing to its anti-aging properties etc.

North America Market Expected to Continue Leading in Coming Years

Geographically, the global collagen peptide and gelatin market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global collagen peptide and gelatin market in 2018, followed by Europe. North America accounted for major share of the global collagen peptide and gelatin market in 2018, owing to increasing R&D activities will result in development of novel drug formulations.

The collagen peptide and gelatin market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a higher CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Increasing geriatric population creates demand for collagen based bone substitutes, nutritional products, and other drug delivery systems.

GELITA AG, Catalent, Inc., Rousselot, Nitta Gelatin, Inc., Capsugel Belgium NV, Amicogen, Inc. are the leading players in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market that hold majority of the market share The global collagen peptide and gelatin market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Amicogen, Inc, BioCell Technology LLC, Capsugel Belgium NV, Catalent, Inc., ChinaTech Peptide Co., Ltd., GELITA AG, InterHealth Nutraceuticals, Inc, Nitta Gelatin, Inc., Norland Products, Inc., Rousselot.