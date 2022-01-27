Disposable Surgical Staplers Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020 - 2030

TMR Image

Disposable Surgical Staplers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgical stapler is a faster and more consistent alternative to sutures when closing wounds. Disposable surgical stapler reduces pain and improves operation efficiency.

Staplers are an alternative to closure with sutures that offer a more rapid application time and are associated with decreased foreign body reactions and infection rates. Moreover, through disposable surgical stapler, stapling anastomosis is faster than traditional suturing technique, hence reduced operating time. It also helps reduce tissue trauma by minimizing tissue handling.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Disposable Surgical Staplers Market

Disposable surgical stapler is easy to use and cheap. Moreover, surgical stapler forms an essential part of instruments required in hospitals and ambulatory surgical units during the time of surgery for wound closures. There has been a rise in the number of hospitals and increase in government support for improving health care infrastructure, especially in Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. This is projected to drive demand for surgical staplers.

According to China’s National Health and Family Planning Commission, the number of private hospitals in China has doubled since 2011 to reach 16,900 in 2017

However, the global disposable surgical staplers market is highly fragmented. The market consists of several small- to medium-sized companies that compete with each other and larger enterprises. Several regional and local manufacturing players offer low cost devices. This is anticipated to restrain the global market.

North America to Account for Major Share of Global Disposable Surgical Staplers Market

In terms of region, the global disposable surgical staplers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The region is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global market due to wide availability and rapid adoption of disposable staplers.

The market in Asia Pacific is driven by sustainable growth due to increase in number of surgeries. According to data from the All India Institutes of Medical Science, India, it performed around 194,000 surgeries in 2017, which is the highest number of surgeries performed in a year across the world. The number of surgeries increased by 8% to 10% over that in the last year. (2016 = 176,000 surgeries performed).

Key Players Operating in Global Disposable Surgical Staplers Market

Major players operating in the global disposable surgical staplers market are:

Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd.

Lotus Surgicals

Stapleline Medizintechnik GmbH

Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Ankang Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

Weizhi (Suzhou) Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Medtronic

3M

Other Prominent Players