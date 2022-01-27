Delivery Drone Services Industry Can Aid In The Reduction Of Carbon Emission As Per The Business Research Company's Delivery Drone Services Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers delivery drone services market size, delivery drone services market forecasts, major delivery drone services companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the delivery drone services market, the rising need to reduce carbon emissions will support the growth of the delivery drone services market. According to a research study conducted by Stanford University, while carbon emissions fell in 64 countries, they rose in 150 others. Global CO2 emissions increased by 240 million tonnes per year from 2011 to 2019 compared to 2011-2015. Containment measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic reduced global emissions by 2.6 billion tonnes of CO2, or about 7% less than in 2019. According to the researchers, 2020 is a "pause button" that cannot be realistically continued while the world relies heavily on fossil fuels. Countries' efforts to reduce CO2 emissions since the Paris Agreement are beginning to bear fruit, but actions are not large enough yet, and emissions continue to rise in far too many countries. Drones can aid in the reduction of the carbon footprint. According to a study, commercial package delivery by drones could help to reduce carbon emissions, as on average, drones use less energy per kilometer of delivery than delivery trucks. Hence, the rise in demand for carbon emission reduction and the low emissions rate of drones will contribute to the growth of the market.



The global delivery drone services market size is expected to grow from $2.37 billion in 2021 to $3.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.4%. The change in the delivery drone market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The delivery drone services market growth is expected to reach $18.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 52.3%.

The global delivery drone services market is concentrated, with a small number of players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 47.51% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Deutsche Post DHL Group, Zipline, United Parcel Service Inc., Matternet Inc., Wing Aviation LLC, Uber Technologies Inc, FedEx Corporation, Flirtey, Flytrex, and JD.com Inc.

The growing investment by private companies is emerging among delivery drone services market trends. For instance, in November 2021, Flytrex, the Israeli start-up collaborating with Walmart, Chilli's, and others on pilots for a drone-based delivery service aimed at suburban consumers, has received $40 million in funding to continue developing its hardware and software, as well as more business partnerships, while waiting for regulatory approval to expand its service to more markets in the United States. In September 2021, Wingcopter, a drone delivery pioneer, has received a strategic investment from Expa, a global network of start-up founders that supports entrepreneurs through experience, access, and money.

TBRC’s global delivery drone services market overview is segmented by package size into less than 2kg, 2kg to 5kg, more than 5kg; by range into less than or equal to 25 km, more than 25 km; by application into e-commerce, medical aids, food delivery, others.

North America was the largest region as per the global delivery drone services industry outlook, accounting for 76.2% of the total market in 2020. It was followed by Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the delivery drone services market will be Western Europe and North America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 45.5% and 17.4% respectively during 2020-2025.

Delivery Drone Services Market Global Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide delivery drone services market overviews, delivery drone services market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, delivery drone services market segments and geographies, delivery drone services market trends, delivery drone services market drivers, delivery drone services market restraints, delivery drone services market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

