NEA announces $450,000 in American Rescue Plan Grants to 6 RI arts organizations

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announced today that American Rescue Plan Grants totaling $450,000 are being recommended to six RI arts and culture organizations to assist in recovery from the pandemic.

The six organizations recommended for grants are:

--Alliance of Artists Communities, Providence, $100,000.

--Dirt Palace, Providence, $50,000.

--DownCity Design, Providence, $100,000.

--Everett, Providence, $50,000.

--Spectrum Theatre Ensemble, Providence, $100,000.

--Riverzedge Arts, Woonsocket, $50,000.

"As our state's arts and culture community continues to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rhode Island is grateful for these important American Rescue Plan Act Fund grants, which will help these arts organizations continue to rebuild," Governor McKee said. "On behalf of the State of Rhode Island, I thank the National Endowment for the Arts and our Congressional delegation for this critical assistance, which will be an essential part of our state's economic recovery by saving numerous jobs in arts and culture organizations."

According to the NEA, the organizations may use this funding to save jobs, and support operations and facilities, health and safety supplies, and marketing and promotional efforts to encourage the return of audiences and participation in the arts.

"Congratulations to the six RI grantee organizations, which are being awarded federal dollars to support the hard-hit arts sector's recovery," RISCA's spokesperson, Faye Zuckerman, said. "We thank Senators Reed and Whitehouse, Congressmen Langevin and Cicilline, and the NEA for once again assisting RI's important arts and culture community, which contributes some $2 billion in annual economic activity in our state."

Nationally, the NEA recommended American Rescue Plan (ARP) awards totaling $57.75 million to 567 arts organizations. Grants are recommended to organizations in both rural and urban communities; in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington, DC; and represent all 15 of the NEA's artistic disciplines.

The American Rescue Plan was signed into law in March 2021 and included $135 million for the NEA for the arts sector. This is the third installment of ARP funding. In April 2021, the NEA announced $52 million (40 percent) in ARP funding would be allocated to 62 state, jurisdictional, and regional arts organizations for sub-granting through their respective programs. In November 2021, the NEA announced $20.2 million to 66 local arts agencies for sub-granting to local artists and art organizations.

Established by Congress in 1965, the NEA is the independent federal agency whose funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations, and develop their creative capacities. Through partnerships with state arts agencies, local leaders, other federal agencies, and the philanthropic sector, the Arts Endowment supports arts learning, affirms and celebrates America's rich and diverse cultural heritage, and extends its work to promote equal access to the arts in every community across America.