Award-winning Mortgage Officer Helps First-time Buyers Beat Tough California Market

After the rollercoaster years that were 2020 and 2021, Ciera Taylor of Primestone mortgage was named one of UWM's (United Wholesale Mortgage) brokers with the highest production.

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, CA, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California is set to be among the most difficult markets for first-time homebuyers to achieve their property buying dreams in 2022, and though the market has caused uncertainty and unease for prospective first-time homebuyers, Ciera Taylor of Primestone Mortgage was awarded for her help in helping 300+ people purchase their California dream home.

Los Angeles in particular had the fewest homes available within the budget of novice buyers last year and that trend is likely to continue this year, according to a recent article ( https://www.thetitlereport.com/Articles/What-are-best-markets-for-firsttime-homebuyers-84284.aspx ) in The Title Report, which covers the property insurance sector. When markets are more competitive, it puts even more pressure on buyers to quickly win approval for their mortgage, so that they can beat out the competition in closing an offer on an in-demand home.

An award-winning mortgage officer based in Southern California understands these complications of the property market. And by staying on top of the latest developments in loan products and technologies, she’s able to carefully curate a mortgage application for her rapidly growing list of first-time homebuyers that is favorable to them and gets their ideal home.

“I've positioned myself as an expert loan officer helping families become homeowners and provided families with solutions that saved them money and help build generational wealth,” says Taylor, who works for Primestone Mortgage. “Over the last four years, I have adapted my strategies to make first-time homebuyers comfortable and confident in their real estate goals.”

Taylor’s network of contacts and extensive knowledge of the property market means she can provide clients with a comprehensive suite of home loan products, including traditional and conventional mortgages, FHA loans, jumbo mortgages, investor products, and even down payment assistance – the latter often being a hurdle for many first-time buyer’s applications.

“No two loans are the same, and you must be able to inspire your clients by creating solutions for your clients to achieve their short- and long-term real estate goals,” says Taylor. “Many other loan officers focus on just selling the lowest rate. But I help my clients win by focusing on educating my clients on their options, and understanding how to think outside the box, to find solutions to help clients that other lenders or large banks do not take the time to do.”

Another unique service that Taylor can offer clients is starting them on a stock investing strategy, in addition to their home-buying plans. Her company offers an online course known as “Stocks 4 Freedom” that will educate them on every aspect of how to invest in stocks, manage their money, and pay off debt. Some would-be homeowners lack the financial resources to achieve their plans, but it’s possible that stock profits could eventually provide those funds.

Taylor’s around-the-clock support for her clients across her large portfolio of products helps to explain why she won the accolade of being among the top 1 percent of best loan officers in California in 2021. She was able to get her career and the dreams of her clients to thrive even during a pandemic and is on course for similar success overcoming 2022’s tough market.