Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,715 in the last 365 days.

Behavioural Health Market worth US$ 156.3 Bn by 2028 - FMI

behavioural-health-market

Behavioural Health

High Rate of Disability Across the World to Create a Greater Potential Need for Behavioural Health Services

JUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hectic lifestyles, anxiety disorders along with substance abuse has propelled the demand for behavioural health treatments. Moreover, inclination towards making mental health better and seeking professional help is being advocated by many. This, in turn, is expected to positively influence behavioural health market. In terms of revenue, the global Behavioural Health Market garnered a value of US$ 128.2 Bn and is projected to expand at 3.4% CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028, and is expected to be valued at US$ 156.3 Bn by 2028 end.

Hectic lifestyles, anxiety disorders along with substance abuse has propelled the demand for behavioural health treatments. Moreover, inclination towards making mental health better and seeking professional help is being advocated by many. This, in turn, is expected to positively influence behavioural health market.

For Critical Insights, Request for PDF Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5375

Revenue Analysis of Behavioural Health (2013 to 2021) Vs Market Estimates (2022 to 2028)

From 2013 to 2021, the behavioural health market registered a CAGR of 3.0%. Behavioural health includes non-pharmacological therapies for conditions such as mental health, substance abuse disorder, anxiety issues etc. A considerable chunk of population struggle throughout their lives to cope with mental illnesses, such as personality disorders or depression, substance abuse disorders or other addictive behaviours.

As conversations regarding mental health has increased, people are seeking help from mental health professionals. Thus, the demand for behavioural health services that provide help, treatment or support has multiplied by leaps and bounds. The need to seek behavioural health management services has increased multifold during the COVID-19 pandemic, as elevated levels of fear, anxiety and stress became prevalent.

Behavioural health integration is an effective strategy adopted to improve the outcomes for millions of individuals with behavioural or mental health conditions worldwide. In this report, behavioural health market is categorized into service type, disorder type and region. The report analyses the demand from hospitals, rehabilitation centres, drug abuse centres, mental health clinics, inpatient clinics, outpatient clinics, home care setting, etc. Thus, the behavioural health market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.4% in the upcoming forecast period 2022-2028.

Get a Customized Scope to Match Your Need, Ask an Expert- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5375

Advancement in Therapy Propelling Demand for Behavioural Health

Global demand for behavioural health services is growing as a result of increasing prevalence of mental disorders and rising demand for behavioural health treatment. Increased awareness and social acceptance of behavioural health issues are expected to create favourable market prospects for behavioural health service providers. Clinical advancements in therapy and medication management have yielded new and better procedures for both psychological and detoxification treatments.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, get customized report - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5375

Online counselling programs and day care services are propelling the growth of behavioural health market. Moreover, development of new treatment and programs, favourable supply and demand dynamic and increasing mental health budget are some other factors that are expected to boost the behavioural health market growth.

However, limited access to mental health providers, lack of trained mental health care provider, low awareness regarding treatment option among general population and limitation of primary care services are some factors that might hamper the demand for behavioural health services in the global market.

Debashish Roy
Future Market Insights
+1 8455795705
email us here

You just read:

Behavioural Health Market worth US$ 156.3 Bn by 2028 - FMI

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.