Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size to Cross USD 6,463.07 Mn by 2028

Bioabsorbable polymers are the type of absorbable materials used in implanted medical devices to offer a physical structure to aid the healing process. Moreover, they also function as a drug delivery mechanism. The growing volumes of surgical procedures, rising demand for biocompatible medical devices, increasing demand for bioresorbable polymers in the drug delivery application, and favorable reimbursement scenarios are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global bioresorbable polymers market. Moreover, rising demand for bioresorbable polymer-based medical implants and wound dressing covers is also driving the market growth.

Rising demand for orthopedic surgery due to augmenting cases of road and on-site accidents drives the global bioresorbable polymers market

The growing number of road and work-related accidents globally is fueling the demand for orthopedic surgery. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) report, every year, around 20 to 50 million people, worldwide, suffer from a non-fatal injury in road accidents. Another study by the International Labor Organization (ILO), states that around 2.3 million of the population across the world meet work-related accidents every year. Road and work-related accidents cause multiple fractures, joint dislocation, ligament damage, and broken bones at several body parts, requiring orthopedic implants to heal and cure the injury.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Bioresorbable Polymers Market

The COVID-19 has restricted the manufacturing and supply chain, hampering many businesses globally. The bioresorbable polymers market is one of the severely hit industries by this pandemic, with the chemicals and materials industry facing disruption in the raw material supply chain. However, several countries has eased the lockdown restrictions, as a result the manufacturing units have been reopened and an increase in surgeries, leading to a raised demand and production of medical devices. This factor will positively impact the bioresorbable polymer market over the next few years.

Bioresorbable Polymers Market: By Type

The type segment of the global bioresorbable polymers market is bifurcated into polylactic acid (PLA), polyglycolic acid (PGA), polydioxanone, polycaprolactone (PCL), others. The Polyglycolic Acid (PGA) segment led the bioresorbable polymers market with the largest revenue share of the market in 2020.

Bioresorbable Polymers Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Bezwada Biomedical, LLC; Evonik Industries AG; Foster Corporation; Ashland; Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Ltd.; Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co., Ltd.; Polysciences, Inc.; BMG; Poly-Med Incorporated; And Reva Medical, LLC., are the key players in the bioresorbable polymers market.

The size of the global bioresorbable polymers market has been derived using primary and secondary sources. Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain analytical insights into the topic. Participants of this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in this market.

