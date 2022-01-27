Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market to Garner US$ 624.4 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 8.4% CAGR: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research report titled “Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis,” published by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to reach US$ 624.4 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021–2028.

An arbitrary waveform generator is equipment used to generate electrical waveforms. Increasing penetration of the internet and growing demand from communication technology are boosting the growth of the arbitrary waveform generator market. The various enterprises across the globe are switching from traditional generators to advanced performance arbitrary waveform generators, which positively act on the growth of the arbitrary waveform generator market. The use of an arbitrary waveform generator helps to reduce the overall operating cost, and it overcomes several limitations associated with a conventional generator, which is further augmenting the growth of the arbitrary waveform generator market.

The need for testing, measurement, and monitoring of the devices results in the increasing use of arbitrary waveform generators. This, in turn, is propelling the growth of the arbitrary waveform generator market. The increasing use of arbitrary waveform generators, owing to their benefits such as enhanced performance of the equipment and cost-effectiveness for computing applications, is boosting the growth of the arbitrary waveform generator market. The rising demand for advanced test and measurement equipment in various sectors such as telecommunications, healthcare, education, and consumer electronics, is expected to fuel the growth of the arbitrary waveform generator market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market

The arbitrary waveform generator market witnessed a substantial decline in revenue in the first half of 2020 owing to the high number of COVID-19 cases. Post lockdown, the market experienced an increasing demand for electronics devices. The adoption of 5G network has driven the market growth post lockdown. The COVID-19 outbreak has a major impact on manufacturing facilities as production capacities were lowered. The constant demand for electronics helped the arbitrary waveform generator market to resume growth.

Extensive Application in Equipment Testing Across Industries Fuels Growth of Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market

The arbitrary waveform generators are widely used as test equipment across various industries. Since the wave shapes produced by the generators can be programmed independently by the user, they perform a wide variety of signal applications such as channel summing, synchronization, and noise generation. The demand for arbitrary waveform generators is rising with the increasing need for testing, measuring, and monitoring devices requiring high electronic precision. Since the volume and density of semiconductor components are on the rise in electronic devices, these generators are commonly used to test the functioning of every aspect of these components.

In the aerospace & defense industry, the arbitrary waveform generator is ideal for sensor simulation in military and avionics communication, as well as system test applications having a large number of DC/AC signal sources. Therefore, higher adoption of electronic devices, increased demand from the aerospace & defense industry, and ongoing advancements in communication technologies worldwide are bolstering the growth of the arbitrary waveform generator market.

Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

B&K Precision Corporation; BERKELEY NUCLEONICS CORPORATION; KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES; Pico Technology; Rohde & Schwarz; SHF Communication Technologies AG; Tabor Electronics Ltd.; TEKTRONIX, INC.; Teledyne LeCroy; and Texas Instruments Incorporated are among the key players in the global Arbitrary Waveform Generator market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In January 2021, the 9140 Series Triple Output Multi-Range DC Power Supplies were announced by B&K Precision. The 9140 (32 V, 8 A) and 9141 (60 V, 4 A) provide up to 300 W of clean power with minimal ripple and noise or 100 W per channel in a small 2U half-rack form factor with three isolated and independently programmable outputs.

In November 2020, Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance and testing services, and Rohde & Schwarz, a leading test and measurement expert, collaborated to provide customers with the most up-to-date High-Speed Signal Analysis and Compliance Testing tools using the R&S RTP164 high-performance oscilloscope.

