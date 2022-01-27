Submit Release
House of Representatives to Hold Plenary Session Monday on Gov't General Policy

MOROCCO, January 27 - The House of Representatives (lower house) will hold, next Monday, a plenary session devoted to monthly oral questions addressed to the Head of Government on general policy.

In application of the 3rd paragraph of Article 100 of the Constitution and the provisions of the internal regulations of the House, in particular its Articles 278 to 283, the House of Representatives will hold a plenary session devoted to monthly oral questions addressed to the Head of Government on general policy on January 31, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., said a statement from the Lower House.

This session will take place in compliance with the preventive measures against Covid-19, adopted by the House of Representatives, according to the same source.

In application of the decisions of the public authorities relating to the obligation of the vaccination pass to access public and private administrations, all MPs will be invited to present this document, the release added.

MAP 27 January 2022

