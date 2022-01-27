Industrial Radiography Market Size Worth US$ 993.45 Million By 2028 | CAGR 8.4%: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Increasing Importance of Border Security to Provide Growth Opportunities to Industrial Radiography Market Players During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research report titled “Industrial Radiography Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis,” published by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to reach US$ 752.59 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021–2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 532.31 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by US$ 993.45 Million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 8.4% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 155

No. Tables 64

No. of Charts & Figures 73

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Technique; End-User Industry

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The industrial radiography market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, North America held the largest revenue share of the market. North America has the world's largest aerospace sector due to the presence of different military and commercial aircraft manufacturers as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers.

The sector in North America has thrived due to a positive outlook toward the adoption of new technologies, the presence of a competent workforce, the existence of favorable economic policies, and high GDP per capita. This is driving the growth of the industrial radiography market in this region. A few of the world's largest aircraft manufacturers, including Airbus, Dassault Aviation, Leonardo, and Thales Group, have manufacturing sites in Europe. The presence of such major players has paved the way for the development of military and civilian planes and helicopters. One of the primary forces driving the industrial radiography market growth in Europe is the presence of several aircraft and helicopter manufacturers in the region.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Industrial Radiography Market

Irrespective of the surge in a number of COVID-19 cases and the shutting down of business operations for months, manufacturers had to continue the production of essential products, resume it earlier than other businesses. This severely impacted the number of businesses associated or involved in manufacturing operations, including x-ray machines manufacturers. Further, since manufacturing facilities were completely shut down or operating in limited capacity months, the manufacturers of industrial radiography faced several challenges related to procuring raw material and keeping up with the overall stock, among others. However, as the containment restriction was eased and economies reopen the industrial radiography market players experienced positive growth from Q1 of 2020

Growing Importance of Quality Control Drives Market Growth

Manufacturers are highly investing in quality control operations and equipment owing to the increasing competition across industrial sectors. Industrial radiography, which is a non-destructive testing method, is one of the major technologies that manufacturers are adopting significantly. Industrial radiography is a technique that uses ionizing radiation for identifying deviation in the component and materials X-rays and gamma-rays in this method. A few examples of defects are cracks, cavities, gaps, delamination, pores, shrinkage holes, slag inclusions, and looseness. The industrial radiography technique can be performed on types of materials with various densities. Also, the technique requires minimal surface preparation and can be performed on the surface and subsurface of objects to identify defects. Thus, it allows manufacturers to conduct quality checks of materials and components with the need to completely disassemble them and save a significant amount of time and human effort. Moreover, the industrial radiography system is adopted by end-users to perform periodic quality checks of machinery and equipment. Thus, owing to these factors, the industrial radiography market is experiencing growth.

Industrial Radiography Market Technique-Based Market Insights

Based on technique, the industrial radiography market is segmented into film-based radiography and digital radiography. Digital radiography is the modern form of non-destructive testing inspection method, which generates digital radiographic images on the computer instantly. Digital radiography eliminates the need of the use of an intermediate cassette for transferring the examination over the system. Owing to the digital radiography benefits such as shorter exposure time, real-time applications, analysis, and defect-recognition tools, improved detail detectability, enhanced SNR and linearity, portability, and immediate feedback the adoption of digital radiography is increasing.

Industrial Radiography Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

3DX-RAY, Anritsu, Comet Group, Fujifilm Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, METTLER TOLEDO, Nikon Corporation, NOVO DR LTD, SHIMADZU CORPORATION, and ZEISS International are among the key players in the global Industrial Radiography market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In 2021, ZEISS Applied Artificial Intelligence to 3D X-ray Microscope Reconstruction Technologies.

In 2020, GE Healthcare launched new AI suite to detect chest X-ray abnormalities, including pneumonia caused by COVID-19 and tuberculosis.

