Doppler Wind Lidar System Market to hit US$ 1176.44 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 7.3% CAGR: The Insight Partners

Integration of Technologies to Provide Growth Opportunities for Doppler Wind Lidar system Market during 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Doppler Wind Lidar System Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Installation Type, and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 716.68 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1176.44 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 716.68 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 1176.44 Million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 7.3% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 132

No. Tables 59

No. of Charts & Figures 63

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Type, Installation Type, and Application

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Rising Adoption of Technologically Advanced System Among Airports to Drive Market Growth during Forecast Period

Turbulence and wind shear are unseen dangers that can occur at any airport. Doppler wind lidar systems help monitor and measure wind at and near the airport environment. These systems are also used in the aerospace sector to improve long-range wind awareness. Vaisala provides wind lidar solutions that provide accurate and real-time wind awareness for a variety of applications, which enhance an airport's safety, efficiency, and decision-making skills. WindCube, which is integrated with lidar technologies, addresses the weather risks at or around the airport.

In 2020, the world economy suffered significant consequences, and the effects are expected to endure to some extent. The outbreak has led to disruptions in primary industries including electronics, semiconductors, and automotive. A sharp decline in the growth of mentioned industries is limiting the Doppler wind lidar system market growth. Factory shutdowns, travel and trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the infection have impacted the working of many commercial and corporate buildings across the world.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Doppler Wind Lidar System Market

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the standstill of all wind energy plant construction across the globe leading to low investments by them in advanced technologies. Similarly, due to travel restrictions imposed by the government bodies worldwide, the airports across developed and developing countries also experienced temporary shutdowns leading to declining investment in advanced wind measurement solutions such as doppler wind lidar systems.

Integration of Technology in Doppler Wind Lidar Systems

Doppler lidars are utilized for wind monitoring and aerosol detection across the world. Users are benefited greatly from automatic algorithms that classify lidar signals collected from lidar data. Integration of Machine Learning in doppler lidar systems allows lidar data end-users, such as aviation safety operators, to monitor dust in the vicinity of airports in innovative ways. Also, airport infrastructure departments are increasingly investing in the integration of technology in advanced Doppler lidar systems. For example, in Iceland, ground-based Doppler lidar systems with machine learning algorithms are used for aerosol monitoring.

Wind erosion, volcanic ash clouds, frequent ice clouds, and major precipitation events can all be measured and classified using this approach over the airport grounds. Similarly, at the City College of New York's Remote Detection Laboratory in New York, NY, an all-fiber coherent Doppler lidar for wind sensing was built and tested. The device runs at a 20 kHz pulse repetition rate and receives lidar return signals at 400 MSample/s. Using embedded programming approaches, it accumulates signals that are as much as 20 dB lower than the receiver noise level.

Doppler Wind Lidar System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Everise Technology, Ltd; GWU-Group; Halo Photonics; Mitsubishi Electric Group; NRG Systems; Platform Aerospace; Deutsche WindGuard GmbH; Vaisala; Windar Photonics AS; ZXLidars (Zephir Limited); Teledyne e2v; LEONARDO Germany GmbH; Lockheed Martin Corporation; and Nanjing MuLei Laser Technology Co., Ltd are among the key players in the global Doppler Wind Lidar System market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In 2021, Hexagon's Micro Pulse Lidar has signed a deal with NRG Systems, Inc. to become a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) in the NRG Spidar VAR Program. NRG Systems, Inc., North America's only wind lidar expert, creates and manufactures a portfolio of wind assessment products for a wide range of sectors.

In 2021, WindCube Scan Dual Lidar Equipped is a new technology designed to make offshore wind assessment campaigns more efficient and effective. Dual-lidar technologies and services are currently being delivered by the company's technical and scientific specialists to fulfil expanding client demand for enhanced coverage, precision, ease-of-use, and cost-efficiency.

