Global Ketogenic Diet Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.56% from 2021 to 2030; Quince Market Insights

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ketogenic diet market size is expected to value at USD 11.54 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period, according to a recent market study by Quince Market Insights. Ketogenic diet helps to intake more calories from fat and protein and less from carbohydrates. It can promote weight loss by boosting metabolism and reducing appetite.

The increasing obesity problems in young generation and working people is expected to contribute to market growth. The weight management factors to serve these patients are expected to drive the ketogenic diet market.

Additionally, sudden changes in diet for quick weight loss and to get more energy can become risky sometimes, such as a person can experience excessive thirst, fatigue, and frequent urination. And in some instances, it can be dangerous downright. These factors are expected to restrain the ketogenic diet market during the forecast period.

Advantages of ketogenic diet are numerous such as it supports weight loss, can reduce the risk of certain cancers, improve heart health, reduce seizures, protects brain function, and many more. These beneficial factors are expected to open various new opportunities for the ketogenic diet market during the forecast period.

However, there are some risks involved in ketogenic diet are such as it can stress the kidneys, cause digestive issues and changes in gut bacteria, suddenly decrease the blood sugar level, and can damage bone health. These factors are expected to pose a challenge to the global ketogenic diet market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Ketogenic Diet Market

With the strict restrictions across the world during the coronavirus pandemic, most consumers are shifting towards a strict diet regime for maintaining healthy lifestyles. Therefore, many online websites are providing training and various social media platforms are promoting diet charts with a ketogenic diet. This is accelerating the market demand during the pandemic situation. Rise in consumption of keto-based food and beverages has shown a faster growth during the post-COVID period and is contributing to overall global ketogenic diet market growth.

Global Ketogenic Diet Market, by Product Type

Based on product type, the global ketogenic market is segmented into dairy, snacks, beverages, supplements, and others. Supplements segment holds the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to remain largest during the forecast period.

The segment growth can be due availability of wide range of products in the market. Supplements complete the dietary requirements with nutrients without having much changes in a regular diet. This advantage supplements are expected to contribute to the ketogenic diet market.

Global Ketogenic Diet Market, by Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into online, convenience stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialist retailer, and others. Supermarkets & hypermarkets segment holds the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to remain largest during the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to opening of several brick-and-mortar stores worldwide to expand their business organizations.

Also, large manufacturers of ketogenic diet are promoting their products through offline retail stores such as supermarkets & hypermarkets. These factors are driving the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment for ketogenic diet market.

Global Ketogenic Diet Market, by Region

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America holds the largest market share in 2021 and is estimated to remain largest during the forecast period. Increasing awareness among the people about healthy diet and quality lifestyle is expected to drive the regional market.

The consumption of ketogenic coffee and other beverages has proven to be the healthiest in numerous ways by boosting instant energy, promoting weight loss, stimulate the mind, and also enhances digestion system. These beneficial roles of ketogenic diet are promoting North American ketogenic diet market.

Recent Developments in the Global Ketogenic Diet Market

April 2020 – Keto Farms announced the re-launch of best-selling crunchy cheese mixes. The new products will offer its customers with a low-carb mixture of crunchy cheeses and nuts that satisfy dish cravings while keeping calories in restraint.

December 2019 – Keto and Co, maker of the popular Sated keto shake launched Ready-To-Drink keto meal shake.

January 2019 – Gratitude Health Inc, a dedicated industry to promote healthy nutrition through innovative functional drinks announced plans to launch KetoRefuel, the world’s first ready-to-drink line of ketogenic meal-replacement shakes.

Some Key Findings of the Global Ketogenic Diet Market Report Include:

The analysis includes a global ketogenic diet market study, expansions, and forecasts, along with a country-specific analysis

An in-depth analysis of the global ketogenic diet market comprises segment by product type, distribution channel, and region with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Product offering details on competitive benchmarking and evolution approach adopted by the industry players, along with their investments in the last five years in the global market have been provided in the report

The market research includes a study of the provinces, boundaries, drivers, prospects, guidelines, challenges, and procedures that are propelling the global ketogenic diet market

The study also offers complex measures of potential market effect during the forecast period and an in-depth overview of the leading companies operating in the global market

External as well as internal variables that are expected to have a positive or negative effect on companies have been evaluated, which will offer the decision-makers a strong futuristic view of the industry

The research also helps understand the dynamics of the ketogenic diet market structure by analyzing market segments and by projecting the size of the market

The report helps to understand the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on ketogenic diet market

