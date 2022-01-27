Veterinary Anaesthesia Equipment Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Veterinary Anaesthesia Equipment Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts by Animal Type, By End Use, By Product (Complete Anesthesia Machines, Ventilators, Accessories). PLUS, Profiles of Leading Pharma Contract Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

The growing cases of oral diseases in dogs and cats are creating the need for veterinary machines for dental surgery, thereby providing opportunities to the manufactures dealing in the veterinary anesthesia equipment market.

Anesthesia is given to animals to deal with in-cooperative animals during diagnosis and therapeutic procedures. The key objective is to alleviate the surgical stress and pain management.

There are many ways of giving anesthesia to animals but most of the practitioners opt for anesthesia through air pressure using anesthesia machines. Anesthesia machines are safe, secure and are broadly used to handle the situation in a better way. The fast changing technology has resulted into evolution of anesthesia machines from un-connected to easy-to-carry wireless devices. Acceptance of the fast-changing technology, manufacturers are introducing anesthesia machines with more advanced features.

Market Drivers

Innovation of progressive features in anesthesia equipment, such as new ventilation mode, graphical screens, and clear picture offering loops, by manufacturers is expected to fuel the acceptance over the analysis period. Rising pet adoption inclination, pet-human bonding, and growing utilization of veterinary care products are also estimated to pave the way for the growth for the veterinary anesthesia machines market .

Moreover, rising occurrence of chronic diseases in acquaintance animals and escalating cases of accidental injuries in animals are also likely to fuel the growth of the market.

Market Opportunities

Modern expansions in drug development processes in the field of veterinary medicine are enhancing the implementation of this equipment among veterinarians. Advancements in intravenous anesthesia, research relevant to efficient drug delivery to pets, and novel product sanctions are some of the primary growth aspects for the market. For instance, in July 2018 the Centre for Veterinary Medicine permitted anesthetic Alfaxan, which is intravenous injectable that offers an enlarged product shelf life.

Rising concentration on animal healthcare is also working in favor of the market. Oral healthcare matters among cats and dogs have always remained a challenge for veterinarians. High demand for equipment and machines for dental surgeries of animals is anticipated to find a strong growth prospect for veterinary anesthesia equipment during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

Market participants are focusing on competitive tactics to upsurge their revenue share. Some of the growth strategies executed by them are a novel product launch, partnership and distribution agreements, and geographic expansions. For instance, in April 2017, Ivaoes Animal Health, LLC, operating as a subsidiary of Tri-Source Pharma, LLC, introduced an anesthetic product named Rapanofal, which is a Propofol Emulsion Injection approved for cats and dogs. Introduction of such new products in the market is anticipated to upkeep market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Global Veterinary Anesthesia equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Key players operating in the global veterinary anesthesia equipment market include DRE Veterinary, Mediquip Pty Ltd, Patterson Companies, Inc., VETLAND MEDICAL SALES & SERVICES, Smiths Medical, Kent Scientific Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Dispomed ltd, Midmark Corporation, and JD Medical.

