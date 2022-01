Michaan’s Auction, Organizing Successful Auctions in the Bay Area For the Past Two Decades

ALAMEDA, CA, USA, January 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michaan’s Auctions is a full-service auction house located on the West Coast that specializes in the sale of fine art and antiques. The company has been successfully organizing free appraisal events for the past two decades.Michaan’s Auctions is known for its wide antiques and fine art collection and has been auctioning gracefully since 2002. The free appraisal events offered by this auction house is what separates it from other auction houses in the region. The auction house organizes free appraisal events every first and third Wednesday monthly. In these events, Michaan’s Auctions offers informal appraisals of about five pieces of property to each visitor. These events are open to the entire public.Appraisal events are supported by generalist appraisers who evaluate various items brought by the collectors. Michaan’s Auctions is expert in the following department:● Asian Art● Coins● Stamps● Ephemera● Fine Art● Furniture & Decorative Arts● Jewelry & TimepiecesMichaan’s Auctions Also specializes in the Trust And Estates DepartmentMichaan’s Auctions is experienced at working with Trust Officers, Trust Attorneys, Trustees, and Heirs in managing their trust and estates. The auction house can help the individuals complete the following:● Date of Death Appraisals● Aggregate Appraisals● Equitable distribution Appraisals● Official documents required for legal and tax purposesThe department is managed by an experienced and professional staff who help efficiently appraise all the key items of an estate. One doesn’t have to worry about their budget since Michaan’s Auctions have the lowest appraisal fees available. But this doesn’t mean the auction house compromises on the quality of its work. The experienced team working at the auction house ensures high quality of work at the lowest rates available.As one of the largest facilities in the region, Michaan’s Auctions have sold world record pieces. These include:● The Three Grades, 1915, sold for $21,060 in 2005● Eduard Gaertner, German City Street Scene, 1831, sold for $266,000● Tang Ying sold for $2,235,000● Henri Labasque’s Madame Lebasque and her Daughters collectively sold for $271,400 in 2015● Wojcieck Fangor’s M1 sold at $169,400Upcoming Auctions at Michaan’s AuctionsMichaan’s Auctions organizes auctions every month, attracting sellers and buyers from wide-ranging places. The upcoming auctions are scheduled for January 15, February 14, February 19, March 7, March 12, April 11, April 16, May 9, May 14, June 13, June 17, and June 18.Contact Michaan’s Auctions if you want to buy or sell fine paintings, jewelry, furniture, or decorative arts.Contact Michaan’s AuctionsAllyson BradleyMichaan's Auctions510.740.0220About Michaan’s AuctionsMichaan’s Auctions was established back in 2002, and today, it is a leading auction house specializing in the sale and appraisal of fine art and antiques. The auction house has a talented team that has experience in furniture and Decorative Arts, American Paintings and Prints, Jewelry, Modern and Contemporary European, and Coins.