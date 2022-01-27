Interventional Cardiology/Peripheral Vascular Devices Market is Booming Worldwide at a CAGR of 9.7% by 2026

Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

North America accounted for more than one-third of the total market in 2015, and it is projected to lead the overall market in the forecast period.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices Market by Product (Angioplasty Balloons, Angioplasty Stents, Angioplasty Catheters, Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts, Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, Plaque Modification Devices, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices, and Accessories) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Angioplasty stent systems are estimated to generate the highest revenue among all segments throughout the forecast period, owing to technological advancements and development of bioabsorbable stents. North America held the leading position in the global market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its lead in the future. This is attributed to the increase in incidence of heart failures, changes in lifestyle, and high adoption of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices in the region.

Growth in geriatric population,increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, changes in lifestyle of the people, technological advancements in devices, improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, development of minimally invasive procedures, and increase in patient awareness propel the market growth. However, stringent approval process for interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices is a major factor that hampers the market growth.

Impact of Covid-19 on Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral vascular devices market:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral vascular devices market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral vascular devices market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral vascular devices market forecast is studied from 2018 to 2026.

•The Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral vascular devices market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral vascular devices market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Terumo Corporation, and The Spectranetics Corporation. As of 2015, Medtronic dominated the overall renal denervation market, followed by Abbott Laboratories and Boston Scientific Corporation.

