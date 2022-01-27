Electric Vehicle Charger Market 2022 SWOT Growth Status and Outlook to by 2027 | ABB Ltd, POD Point, Chroma ATE

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Summary -

An electric vehicle charger, also known as an EV charger, electric, rapid recharging system, rapid charging system, electric rapid recharging system, and electric rapid electric vehicle (EV) kit, is a small device that is connected to the car's battery to recharge it while the car is parked. A plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), on the other hand, uses electricity from the power company instead of gasoline. Both types are clean and eco-friendly. An electric vehicle charger can be small and unobtrusive.

Increasing sales of electric vehicles (EV) worldwide are expected to drive growth of the global electric vehicle charger market. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2019, electric car sales reached 2.1 million globally, registering a growth rate of 2.6%. According to the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), as of March 2019, there were around 1.18 million electric vehicles on U.S. roads, with EV sales increasing by 81% in 2018 as compared to 2017. Consumers are increasingly preferring electric vehicles over conventional gasoline-fueled vehicles due to rising prices of fossil fuels and growing awareness regarding carbon emission.

Lack of standardization in charging infrastructure combined with inadequate power grid infrastructure is expected to hamper the global electric vehicle charger market growth in the near future. Besides, the high cost of EVs as compared to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles is expected to restrain growth of the market. However, rising construction of EV charging stations powered by renewable sources can present lucrative growth opportunities in the near future.

· ABB Ltd.

· Robert Bosch GmbH

· Siemens AG

· Delphi Automotive

· Chroma ATE

· Aerovironment Inc.

· Silicon Laboratories

· Chargemaster PLC

· Schaffner Holdings AG

· POD Point

On basis of Vehicle Type

· Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

· Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PIV)

· Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

On basis of Charging Type

· On-board Chargers

· Off-board Chargers

On basis of End Users

· Residential

· Commercial

This research examines the Electric Vehicle Charger market's size and value at the global, regional, and corporate levels. This study examines historical data and forecasts to determine the overall market size from a worldwide viewpoint. The report's emphasis regions are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Market participants would benefit from the regional market analysis by better understanding market dynamics in different parts of the world. Players can use these critical insights to help them decide on their growth strategy.

The accurate information in the Electric Vehicle Charger market research is supplied in the shape of diagrams and pie graphs for the convenience of readers. The overall presentation of the report is interesting, with a basic structure, arrangements, and specific data based on reassurance and awareness. Administrators, major actors on the lookout, topographical division, product type and depiction, and market end-customer applications were all analysed by the investigation team. For each segment and region, it calculates transaction revenues. The report's goal is to give a more complete view of the current situation, the economic slump, and COVID-19's impact on the overall business.

- Detailed overview of the market

- Changing the market dynamics of the industry

- In-depth market segmentation by type, application, etc.

- Historical, current, and predicted market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent trends and developments in the industry

- Competitive view of Easy to Market

- Key player and supply strategies Products

- potential segments/areas and niches that demonstrate promising growth.