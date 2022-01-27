Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.6% to reach US$ 63,334.7 Million from 2020 to 2027

Global Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market to Witness Significant Growth Due to R&D Activities

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market to Witness Significant Growth Due to R&D Activities , Nanoparticles are small particles that are encased in an interfacial layer and range in size from 1 to 100 nanometers.

In terms of revenue, the global metal and metal oxide nanoparticles market is expected to reach around US$ 63,334.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 13.6 percent over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Market Overview:

One of the most intriguing properties of metal & metal oxide nanoparticles is their ability to bind specific surface moieties on bacterial membranes. These molecules can include phosphate, amine, and carboxyl groups of proteins and lipids. These nanoparticles may be toxic to plants, and a high concentration of them in soil could cause significant stunting and death. Some studies suggest that the presence of metal oxide nanoparticles in soil can adversely affect root growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global metal & metal oxide nanoparticles market include, American Elements, Meliorum Technologies Ltd, Nanoshel LLC, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc., Nanophase Technologies Corporation, NanoComposix Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Showa Denko K.K., Tekna Systèmes Plasma Inc., and U.S. Research & Nanomaterials Inc.

Key Market Drivers:

R&D in metal & metal oxide nanoparticles is expected to propel growth of the global metal & metal oxide nanoparticles market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, a study published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C — a journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry, reported development of a rapid method to produce epsilon iron oxide and revealed its potential for advanced communications devices.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 4:46pm CET, 18 January 2022, there have been 328,532,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,542,359 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 17 January 2022, a total of 9,395,059,118 vaccine doses have been administered. Nanoparticles with antiviral properties, such as iron-oxide, copper-oxide, and silver nanoparticles, can be used to entrap and inactivate SARS-CoV-2. These nanoparticles can be used in surface disinfectants and air filter systems to destroy SARS-CoV-2.

Key Takeaways

R&D in metal & metal oxide nanoparticles is expected to propel growth of the global metal & metal oxide nanoparticles market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, a study published in the Journal of Alloys and Compounds, reported that size and morphological characteristics of Palladium nanoscale crystals impact the performance of stannic oxide (SnO2) in gas sensing.

