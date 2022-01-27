Processed Superfruits Market Records A Cagr Of 5.9% During 2020-2027 | Frutarom Industries Ltd., Uren Food Group Limited

Processed Superfruits

The Global Processed Superfruits Market Is Witnessing High Growth Owing To Increased Inclination towards Healthy Lifestyle and Nutrition

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Processed Superfruits Market Is Witnessing High Growth Owing To Increased Inclination towards Healthy Lifestyle and Nutrition , In terms of nutritional content, processed superfruits offer more health benefits than regular fruits.

The global processed superfruits market is expected to reach US$ 72,523.8 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.9% between 2020 and 2027.

Market Overview:

Many people are starting to look at superfruits as a healthy and nutritious alternative to conventional diets. These fruits are packed with powerful antioxidants and are said to help boost the immune system. Scientists have been studying the benefits of these foods for decades and are hoping to discover more ways they can benefit our bodies. There are several benefits of superfruits for health. While they are not heroic fruits, these fruits can make a huge difference.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global processed superfruits market include Frutarom Industries Ltd., Uren Food Group Limited, Dabur India Ltd., PepsiCo, Inc., Ocean Spray Cranberry Inc., Del Monte Pacific Limited, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Kerry Group plc, SunOpta Inc., and Symrise AG.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of health issues such as alleviated cholesterol is expected to augment the growth of the global processed superfruits market. For instance, according to World Health Organization, alleviated cholesterol causes around 2.6 million deaths in the world. Indian gooseberry is a super fruit, which is loaded with antioxidants, which fight inflammation and oxidative stress. It has been linked to reduced risks of metabolic syndrome. Contains 30 times the amount of beta-carotene as oranges. Baobab is a long-lived species of tree that grows in the dry savannas of Africa. Its pods naturally dry out in the sun, making the pulp powdery and tangy. Mangoes are juicy, superfruits are high in vitamins A and C, and their pulp is excellent for smoothies. Dried mango contains almost 50% of the daily fiber intake for an adult. Olives are also high in polyphenols, known as super-antioxidants. These nutrients can prevent cancer. They can be eaten raw or added to sweet dishes, and they're low-calorie and can be a great post-workout snack. Increasing the introduction of researches leading to the introduction of superfruits is estimated to drive the growth of the global processed superfruits market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has restrained the growth of the global processed superfruits market, owing to the rapid spread of the virus in the world. Moreover, lockdown measures and transport restrictions also affected the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global processed superfruits market, owing to the increasing prevalence of health issues in the region. For instance, according to Trust for America's Health, the rate of adult obesity in the U.S. is around 42.4% currently.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global processed superfruits market, owing to the increasing incidence of several health issues, such as cardiovascular issues in the region. For instance, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the yearly number of deaths from cardiovascular disease in India reached around 4.77 million in 2020.

