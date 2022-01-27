Next-Generation Packaging Grow at 3.7% CAGR Between 2020 and 2027 | Stora Enso Oyj, Sealed Air Corporation

Next-Generation Packaging

Next-Generation Packaging Market is poised to cement its global standing with a growing inclination towards sustainable packaging solutions

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next-Generation Packaging Market is poised to cement its global standing with a growing inclination towards sustainable packaging solutions , Next-generation packaging is a high-tech packaging solution that provides a variety of benefits in terms of product quality data and traceability.

In terms of revenue, the global next-generation packaging market is expected to exceed US$ 68.0 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7 percent over the forecast period (2020 to 2027).

Overview

For a product to be successful, it must be properly packaged. It should attract consumers' attention, describe the product's features, and give the consumer a favorable impression. Proper packaging not only keeps a product's prestige, but also projects the brand and manufacturer's qualities. Brand names play a key role in marketing, and proper packaging enables them to be recognized. Regardless of the product's price or function, packaging can have a significant impact. Modern marketing strategies rely on packaging to provide protection, identification, and convenience. But in addition to these three important functions, packaging can also serve as a powerful sales appeal. It can serve as a continuous reminder of a product's value and benefits. It can also be used to beautify and decorate the product, allowing consumers to make an impulsive purchase.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗢𝗖 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3999

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global next-generation packaging market include Stora Enso Oyj, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, WestRock Company, Amcor Limited, ULMA Packaging, Active Packaging Ltd., WS Packaging Group, Inc., MULTIVAC, and Bemis Company, Inc.

Drivers

Growing demand for smart packaging solutions across the food and beverage (F&B) industry to avoid food spoilage and retain its nutritive value for a prolonged period of time is expected to foster the growth of the next-generation packaging market over the forecast period.

In addition to this, the advent of smart sensors and the increasing prominence of QR codes across the retail and logistics sectors is expected to supplement the growth of the next-generation packaging market throughout the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus was a major setback for the global next-generation packaging market. The pandemic-led disruptions have shed light on weaknesses in the supply chain, which led market players to cut their reliance on foreign imports and adopt domestic production. On the plus side, increasing consumer inclination towards online shopping is positively influencing the market.

Key Takeaways

The next-generation packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7 % over the forecast period on account of increasing capacity expansions of major market players and growing inclination towards sustainable packaging. For instance, in January 2022, Showa Denko K.K., a major Tokyo-based chemical producer, announced a US$ 8.8 billion deal with Hitachi Chemicals to boost the production of car batteries.

In the territorial breakdown, the North American region is exceptionally overshadowing other regions in the global next-generation packaging market on account of rapid adoption across the pharmaceutical sector and increasing application in personal care products.

Also standing out in the global next-generation packaging market is the Asia Pacific region, which is driven by high demand from the F&B industry and increasing government initiatives to promote adoption of sustainable packaging solutions.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3999

Next-Generation Packaging Market insights will help businesses in a variety of industries increase their revenue impact:

» Developing a framework for evaluating the appeal of various products, solutions, and technologies in the Next-Generation Packaging Market; assisting stakeholders in identifying key problem areas related to their global Next-Generation Packaging market consolidation strategies; and providing solutions

» Next-Generation Packaging : market supply-side analysis, as well as promising synergies for top players seeking to maintain market leadership.

» The most up-to-date market analysis A Next-Generation Packaging market survey, which covers 20+ countries and key categories and provides an outlook, is also available.

» Insights and forecasts on Next-Generation Packaging market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

➤ What is the economy's response to changes in the value of other businesses?

➤ Who are the current market's major players, and what are their prospects for total sales growth?

➤ What applications do you think will do well in the coming year?

➤ What are the global trends, challenges, and major competitors in the Next-Generation Packaging market?

➤ What are the most important outcomes and consequences of the industry's strengths analysis?

Key Reasons to Purchase the Next-Generation Packaging Market Report :

➸ The report is jam-packed with information, such as market dynamics and future prospects. Quantitative, qualitative, value (USD Million), and volume (Units Million) data are among the segments and sub-segments.

➸ Data on demand and supply forces, as well as their impact on the market, can be found at the regional, sub-regional, and country levels.

➸ As a result of new developments, strategies, and market share gains by key players, the competitive landscape has shifted dramatically in the last three years.

➸ Companies that provide a variety of services, including financial data, current events, SWOT analyses, and strategy development.

!! 𝗚𝗘𝗧 𝟑𝟎% 𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐓 !!

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/buynow/3999

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:-

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.