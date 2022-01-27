Chemotherapy-induced Thrombocytopenia Therapeutics Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.0% by 2028

Chemotherapy-induced Thrombocytopenia Therapeutics Market

Thrombocytopenia is a condition in which a person has a low blood platelet count. Platelets are tiny blood cells that help body form clots to stop bleeding

Market Overview:

Thrombocytopenia is a condition in which a person has a low blood platelet count. Platelets are tiny blood cells that help body form clots to stop bleeding. When platelet levels are low, one may bruise and bleed excessively. Certain types of cancer, medications, cancer treatments, and autoimmune diseases can cause the condition. Thrombocytopenia is a common in cancer patients. Chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia (CIT) is a potentially serious complication that can lead to chemotherapy dose delays, dose reductions, or discontinuation, and increases the risk of serious bleeding events. It can be treated with the help of thrombopoietic agents, thrombopoietin receptor agonists, and others drugs. These drugs can be injectable or oral.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia therapeutics market are Novartis AG., Amgen, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of cancer and chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia across the globe is expected to augment growth of the chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia therapeutics market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is one of the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020. Chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia (CIT) leads to delay or reduction in cancer treatment.

Moreover, increasing demand for thrombocytopenia treatment, increasing number of pipeline products, and rising awareness about thrombocytopenia and its treatment is expected to boost the growth of the chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia therapeutics market. For instance, in July 2019, Dova Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of DOPTELET (avatrombopag) for treatment of thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has severely impacted the production, development, and supply of drugs of chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia. Moreover, pandemic has impacted every aspect of cancer care and research, as well as the delivery of cancer treatment. The impact of pandemic is more likely to occur in low and middle income countries with shortage of health care providers, poor infrastructure, limited resources, and poor access to technology resulting in a lack of ability to provide and deliver critical care. This in turn is expected to hinder growth of the chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia therapeutics market.

Key Takeaways:

The chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia therapeutics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.0 % during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of clinical trials for the development of safe/effective drugs. For instance, in October 2020, Sobi announced topline results from its phase III study of avatrombopag, an oral thrombopoietin receptor agonist, in solid tumor cancer patients with chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia therapeutics market owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia, increasing research and development, increasing number of pipeline products, and rising awareness about thrombocytopenia and its treatment.

For instance, in March 2021, G1 Therapeutics, Inc. and Boehringer Ingelheim announced that COSELA (trilaciclib) is now available in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved COSELA in February 2021 to decrease the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients. Chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression, can lead to increased risk of infection, anemia, thrombocytopenia, and other complications.

