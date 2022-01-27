Drip Irrigation Market Size, Revenue, Regional Share and Trends Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing Trend of Greenhouse Vegetable Production

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- global Drip Irrigation Market will be worth USD 11.25 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growth in the global population and the demand for increasing agricultural productivity. Increasing government programs and subsidies in developing countries like China and India regarding the adoption of drip irrigation for agricultural purposes is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the initiatives of the government to reduce the water scarcity in various European countries are most likely to boost the demand for the drip irrigation system. The rising need for higher crop productivity and reduction in the usage of fertilizers and pathogen attacks will surely increase the utilization of advanced irrigation systems.

The rising growth of greenhouse vegetable production is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. The scarcity of water in several countries is hampering greenhouse vegetation production, which is the main reason behind the increasing adoption of drip irrigation by farmers.

The study has been conducted on the basis of inputs from the industry leaders. Thus, a conscious effort to dive deep and unearth hard to find information pertaining to the growing market landscape and growth prospects over the next few years is clearly visible in the study. The market intelligence report further comprises of discussions about the major vendors operating in the Drip Irrigation space

The Drip Irrigation Market report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key participants in the Drip Irrigation market include: The Toro Company, Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim Ltd, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd, Hunter Industries, Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd., and MAHINDRA EPC LTD., among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2019, Israel based irrigation solutions supplier Rivulis opened a manufacturing plant in Guanajuato, Central Mexico. The company announced that it is expanding its global footprint with the establishment of the new manufacturing plant. The new plant is set to become the largest manufacturing site for drip irrigation in the Americas.

The surface drip segment held the largest market share of 64.9% in 2019. The cost-effectiveness of the system and the achievement of high-water distribution uniformity have fueled the demand for surface drip irrigation.

Orchards are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period. The increasing cultivation and exports of nuts and fruits from the Asia Pacific region have increased drip irrigation adoption.

Emitters accounted for the largest market share in 2019 as the installation of inline emitters helps in the cancellation of costs for additional emitters.

Knowing the trends influencing the industry performance

Stakeholders, marketing executives and business owners planning to refer a market research report can use this study to design their offerings and understand how competitors attract their potential customers and manage their supply and distribution channels. When tracking the trends researchers have made a conscious effort to analyze and interpret the consumer behaviour. Besides, the research helps product owners to understand the changes in culture, target market as well as brands so they can draw the attention of the potential customers more effectively.

The report further divides the Drip Irrigation market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Drip Irrigation market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Drip Irrigation Market on the basis of Application, Crop Type, Component, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Subsurface drip irrigation

Surface drip irrigation

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vegetable crops

Field Crops

Vineyards

Orchard Crops

Other crops

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Emitters

Drip Tubes

Pressure Pumps

Filters

Valves

Fittings & Accessories

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Drip Irrigation market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Understanding the market size

The size of the Drip Irrigation market is viewed in terms of the Share of Market, Total Available Market as well as Served Available Market. Not only does the study present the combined revenue for a particular market but also the market size for a specific geographic region. Analysis of percentage or the size of the Total Available Market based on the type of product, technology, regional constraints and others form an important part of the Drip Irrigation report.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Drip Irrigation industry for the forecast period 2021-2028?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Drip Irrigation market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Drip Irrigation market with their winning strategies?

Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2021-2028?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the Drip Irrigation market?

